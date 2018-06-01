Tiger Woods uses eagle hole-out to catapult into contention at the Memorial Tournament

It went sideways for a while on Thursday in the first round of the 2018 Memorial Tournament for Tiger Woods, but now it's going quite well. After playing his first seven holes of the tournament in 4 over, Woods has played his last 22 in 9 under and is into the top 20 at this event.

On Friday, after going out in 33, Woods canned his third shot on the par-5 11th hole to get to 5 under on the day as well as the tournament. The wedge came from 95 yards away and trickled a bit past the hole before spinning back and dropping.

Tiger gained 1.6 strokes on the field with that shot, in case you were wondering. — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) June 1, 2018

The fans in attendance at Muirfield Village absolutely lost their minds, and why wouldn't they with Tiger suddenly in contention? Woods, too, reacted about as charismatically as I've seen him react all year.

The round of the day so far is a 6-under 66 which six different people, including Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, have shot. Woods is tracking nicely for that through his first 11 holes.