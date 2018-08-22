Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson heads-up Thanksgiving weekend PPV showdown set for Las Vegas

The reported Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson big-money match for Thanksgiving weekend is officially set, and the news was even confirmed by Tiger himself on Wednesday. The 79-time PGA Tour winner had previously been coy about whether the match would actually take place. Woods announced the news on Twitter and Mickelson, who just joined Twitter on Wednesday, responded.

I bet you think this is the easiest $9M you will ever make😂 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 22, 2018

Tiger even shot back following the Mickelson jab!

Think you will earn some bragging rights? 🏆 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 22, 2018

The pair will tee it up in Las Vegas in an outing dubbed, "The Match," and $9 million is at stake for the winner. The event will be on pay-per-view, hosted by MGM Resorts International and held at Shadow Creek in Vegas.

"The iconic Tiger Woods and five-time Major Champion Phil Mickelson are generational talents who have transcended the game of golf and their rivalry continues to be one of the most compelling in sports," said David Levy, president of Turner, in a press release.

There will be multiple ways to watch the event, but regardless of the medium, you'll have to pay for it. No word yet on how much it will cost, but the event will be distributed through Turner's B/R Live, AT&T's DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, and "will be offered to other on-demand platforms."

The most interesting part about the match, to this point, is that Mickelson and Woods are allowed to make side bets during the match, with money won in those bets going to charity. There will be side bets on the side bets, I'd imagine.

Speaking of betting, odds are on a Tiger victory ... for now. Mickelson noted, however, that betting the house on him is "a solid play."