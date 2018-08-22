Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson heads-up Thanksgiving weekend PPV showdown set for Las Vegas
The $9 million match between two of the best ever will go down in Las Vegas over Thanksgiving
The reported Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson big-money match for Thanksgiving weekend is officially set, and the news was even confirmed by Tiger himself on Wednesday. The 79-time PGA Tour winner had previously been coy about whether the match would actually take place. Woods announced the news on Twitter and Mickelson, who just joined Twitter on Wednesday, responded.
Tiger even shot back following the Mickelson jab!
The pair will tee it up in Las Vegas in an outing dubbed, "The Match," and $9 million is at stake for the winner. The event will be on pay-per-view, hosted by MGM Resorts International and held at Shadow Creek in Vegas.
"The iconic Tiger Woods and five-time Major Champion Phil Mickelson are generational talents who have transcended the game of golf and their rivalry continues to be one of the most compelling in sports," said David Levy, president of Turner, in a press release.
There will be multiple ways to watch the event, but regardless of the medium, you'll have to pay for it. No word yet on how much it will cost, but the event will be distributed through Turner's B/R Live, AT&T's DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, and "will be offered to other on-demand platforms."
The most interesting part about the match, to this point, is that Mickelson and Woods are allowed to make side bets during the match, with money won in those bets going to charity. There will be side bets on the side bets, I'd imagine.
Speaking of betting, odds are on a Tiger victory ... for now. Mickelson noted, however, that betting the house on him is "a solid play."
-
Tiger thought he was done at '17 Masters
Two former Masters winners thought the 79-time PGA Tour champ was cooked
-
Phil Mickelson joins Twitter
One of the all-time greats is now engaged in social media in a big way
-
Round 1 tee times for Northern Trust
We have more supergroups at Ridgewood Country Club this week
-
Northern Trust 2018 odds, picks, bets
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Northern Trust 10,000 times and came up with some surprising...
-
Fox swipes golf ball off of green
It looks like the fox was just waiting for a chance to grab it
-
Tiger's fans appreciating 'tail end'
Big Cat is appreciative of how folks have received him on the PGA Tour this year