Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson match: Previewing the match, gauging interest, and betting implications
Could betting be compromised in what amounts to a friendly match?
Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson is on Friday, as two giants of golf go head to head. Woods and Mickelson have been hyping this match up, but there's a lot to unpack in a mano a mano golf showdown. What are the stipulations? What are the betting rules? It's a lot to unpack, and this event is a rarity in the golf world.
Woods and Mickelson will be playing for $9 million. It's not a bet, sponsors are providing the money, but it's a lot of money. There are also a bunch of side bets around the match.
On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast (happy Thanksgiving everyone!), Danny Kanell and Raja Bell preview the match and talk about the interest level in it. They also talk about the rules of the match and how it will work. Finally, the two talk about the betting implications of the match. Not the side bets, of course, but the integrity of betting on what's basically a friendly match. Obviously $9 million is nothing to scoff at, but for players with Woods' and Mickelson's earnings, there are other factors to consider, especially for an event on PPV.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
-
The Match picks, props, odds and bets
Two of the best ever will tee it up on Friday afternoon in Vegas in a unique event
-
How to watch the Tiger and Phil Match
Find out when and how to watch The Match with Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods live this wee...
-
What to know about Tiger-Phil match
Two of the best to ever play (and winners in 2018!) will square off on Friday for $9 milli...
-
Tiger vs. Phil odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Phil Mickelson vs. Tiger Woods match...
-
$200K on table for Woods, Mickelson
Don't say Lefty didn't try and drum up interest in this event
-
How to watch the 2018 World Cup of Golf
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 World Cup of Golf live this week