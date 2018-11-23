Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson odds: Picks and predictions for $9 million match from same model that nailed four golf majors

It's been a long time coming. Two living legends square off on Friday in a high-stakes, winner-take-all match for $9 million. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, who have combined for 19 major titles, will go head-to-head in the first live pay-per-view event in golf history. "The Match" tees off at 3 p.m. ET from Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, and there's already a $200,000 side bet on the first hole. Woods enters Friday's match play event as a -190 favorite in the latest Tiger vs. Phil odds posted by the Westgate LV SuperBook, meaning you would need to risk $190 to win $100, while Mickelson is posted at +160 (risk $100 to win $160). Before you make any Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson picks and predictions, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

The model has factored in Woods' recent surge. He ended last season with his 80th career PGA Tour victory at the Tour Championship, which featured the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings. He also finished sixth or better in five of his last eight starts, which included a second-place showing at the PGA Championship won by Brooks Koepka.

Woods finished last season ranked inside the top 15 in both scoring average (69.350) and birdie average (4.03). He's also proven he's extremely difficult to beat in match play. In fact, he boasts a remarkable 50-17-2 record in heads-up match-play events.

Just because Woods has excelled in match-play events doesn't mean he'll win outright or provide value on the money line on Friday.

Mickelson enters the first live pay-per-view event in golf history having won seven of his past 10 match-play rounds. The five time major champion also finished last season ranked No. 6 on the PGA Tour in birdie average, which will put the pressure on Woods to play extremely well at Shadow Creek.

Plus, the majority of Woods' 50 match-play victories came during his prime. Woods is just 2-5 in his past seven match-play events, which includes losing to Jon Rahm (2&1) at the 2018 Ryder Cup.

