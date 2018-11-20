Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson odds, picks, best prop bets for $9 million heads-up match

The $9 million match play between golf legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will tee off on Friday at 3 p.m. ET from Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. Woods, 42, and Mickelson, 48, are the top two money-leaders in golf history. The current Tiger vs. Phil odds show Woods as a solid -210 favorite, up from an open of -130. Mickelson is posted at +170, up from +130. In addition to the match play, a number of prop bets are available. And SportsLine expert Mike McClure has pinpointed several must-back Tiger vs. Phil picks.

McClure is a DFS pro with more almost $2 million in career winnings and he and his projection model had a 2018 PGA season to remember in both DFS and tournament picks. He and his computer model have called four of the last eight majors, including Patrick Reed's career-defining victory at the 2018 Masters.

McClure was also high on Woods before his stunning run at the 2018 British Open, saying it was the major he had the best chance to contend in this year. Woods hadn't finished top 10 in a major since 2013, but he held the outright lead at the British Open at one point and finished with an impressive sixth-place finish.

He also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.

Now, McClure's has broken down the Woods vs. Mickelson match and is revealing which prop bets are the best to back. We can tell you he's all over the "how big will the largest side bet be" prop, picking Over $50,000.

There will be several opportunities for side bets, including spots for longest drive and closest-to-the-pin contests. Will one of those bets eclipse a whopping $50,000? Mickelson indicated that some of them could fetch a hefty price. And $50,000 may be just the beginning.

"We're going to have little challenges that can maybe get in each other's heads," Mickelson said during a NBA broadcast on TNT on Oct. 25. "You have a downhill putt? I'll bet you 50Gs that you miss it."

Money won from the side bets goes to the charity of choice for the winning golfer, so there's a strong possibility they'll try to secure as much as possible for their causes.

McClure is also going big on a prop bet that pays almost 3-1, plus says a bet that pays at least 7-1 is a must-back. Anyone who backs these props could hit it big.

Which are the top prop bets to bank on for the Tiger vs. Phil match on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the which prop bets you should back in Tiger vs. Phil, all from the DFS multimillionaire who called for of the last eight majors and is coming off a hugely successful 2018 PGA season, and find out.