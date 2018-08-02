Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson odds, picks, bets, schedule for $10 million match

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have been planning a $10 million, winner-take-all match play mega-event for months. Now we (reportedly) know when it's happening. The two golf legends will apparently face off either Friday, Nov. 23 or Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 -- Thanksgiving weekend -- at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. Woods opens as a slight -130 favorite in the Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson odds posted by the Westgate LV SuperBook, meaning you would need to wager $130 to win $100. Mickelson is posted at +110 (wager $100 to win $110).

Woods hadn't finished top 10 in a major since 2013, but he held the outright lead at the British Open at one point in the final round and finished with an impressive sixth-place finish.

It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Jordan Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.



Mickelson has had the better 2018, including his win at WGC-Mexico Championship in March, his first PGA Tour victory in five years. Mickelson is 21st in the World Golf Rankings and ninth in this season's FedEx Cup standings.

Woods comes in at 50th and 47th, but he has been playing inspired golf lately. He moved up 21 spots in the WGR since his sixth-place finish at the British Open.

Shadow Creek presents unique challenges, however, including a massive length of 7,560 yards. Hitting longer off the tee means hitting second on the following shot, presenting a big advantage.

That advantage goes to Woods, who ranks 31st in driving distance but a not-so-great 166th in driving accuracy. Mickelson falls behind in both measures at 71st and 200th.

Of course, many matches are determined by putting, and Phil gets the huge nod here. In terms of strokes gained putting, Mickelson ranks second on the PGA Tour, while Woods is 56th.

