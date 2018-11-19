Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson odds: Picks, predictions for $9 million match from model that nailed four golf majors

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, two of golf's most famed players, will go head-to-head on Friday in a winner-take-all match for $9 million. "The Match" tees off at 3 p.m. ET from Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. Woods enters Friday's match-play event as a -200 favorite in the latest Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson odds posted by the Westgate LV SuperBook (risk $200 to win $100). Meanwhile, Mickelson is posted at +170 (risk $100 to win $170). In addition to picking the overall winner, there are also numerous Tiger vs. Phil prop bets that spectators can wager on. But before you make your Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson picks and predictions, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been dead-on in the past couple of weeks as well. It was all over Bryson DeChambeau (12-1) winning the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, projecting him to finish on top of the leaderboard from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now, SportsLine simulated this week's star-studded Tiger vs. Phil match 10,000 times. The model says a key stat makes one side a must-back. You can only see the results over at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Woods, a 14-time major champion, earned his 80th career victory on the PGA Tour in his last start at the Tour Championship back in September. It was a dramatic scene as spectators flooded the fairway as he approached the 18th green for his first victory since 2013.

And Woods will enter "The Match" knowing he has what it takes to beat Mickelson in a one-on-one type format. He boasts a remarkable 50-17-2 record in single match-play events.

Meanwhile, Mickelson enters the first live pay-per-view event in golf history having won seven of his past 10 match-play rounds. The five time major champion also finished last season ranked No. 6 on the PGA Tour in birdie average, which will put the pressure on Woods to play extremely well at Shadow Creek.

Plus, the majority of Woods' 50 victories came during his prime. Woods is just 2-5 in his past seven match-play events, which includes losing to Jon Rahm (2&1) at the 2018 Ryder Cup.

So which golfing legend earns bragging rights and a hefty $9 million prize on Friday? And what critical stat gives one player a huge edge? Visit SportsLine now to see who you can bank on to win Phil vs. Tiger, all from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors, and find out.