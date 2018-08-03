Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson showdown presents a unique opportunity for golf
CBS Sports' Kyle Porter joins Raja Bell on 'Off the Bench' to talk about Woods' tournament prospects
With Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson slated to face off head-to-head over Thanksgiving weekend, a lot of golf fans are getting a dream showdown. Big Cat vs. Lefty will take place in Las Vegas. Although Woods wouldn't confirm it, Mickelson did, so golf fans are excited about the prospect of watching two men that dominated the 2000s square off one-on-one for a $10 million purse.
Woods, of course, is also playing in the upcoming WCG Invitational at Bridgestone over the weekend, as he looks to top his second-place finish at Valspar earlier this year. Woods has done seemingly everything except win to this point in 2018. Fans are eagerly awaiting the moment when they see Woods at the top of the leaderboard at the end of the weekend.
On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, CBS Sports' Kyle Porter joined Raja Bell to talk about Woods and Mickelson's upcoming showdown. Bell and Porter talked about some of the finer points of the event, and also talked about the potential for more one-on-one matchups in the future. Porter also talked about the possibility of Woods clearing that last hurdle of winning an event at Bridgestone this weekend.
