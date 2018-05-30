Tiger Woods wants to 'screw up' Ryder Cup outfits by qualifying for the 2018 team
Big Cat is likely going to be on the 2018 Ryder Cup team
Tiger Woods is a vice captain for the 2018 United States Ryder Cup team, but he said Wednesday he doesn't want to stop there.
"Of course I want to play," said Woods at the Memorial Tournament. "I want to play as a player. I haven't played in a while. I have a lot of work to do between now and then to be a part of the team as a player."
Woods has played in seven Ryder Cups but hasn't teed off since 2012 when the U.S. lost to Europe at Medinah. He was a vice captain in 2016 at Hazeltine when the U.S. beat Europe for the first time since 2008.
Regardless, Woods going to be in Paris during the last week in September. It's all a matter of what he'll be wearing and whether he'll be strategizing about matches or playing in them.
"I know that the players and the [vice] captains wear different outfits as part of the Ryder Cup, and I would really like to screw that up," joked Woods.
Tiger is No. 33 in the Ryder Cup standings. The top eight automatically make the team, and captain Jim Furyk is afforded four captain's picks.
However, Woods has four top-12 finishes so far this season on the PGA Tour, and I have to think he'll be an automatic captain's pick if he does anything the rest of the year. His historic career and standing with the young stars who will be on the team speak for themselves and could galvanize a suddenly-elite squad Furyk will take to France.
