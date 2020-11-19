"Hello world?" Tiger Woods' famous words when he turned pro in 1996 reverberate even today. Tiger and his son, Charlie, will team up to play the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando from Dec. 17-20. There is far more mystery around the 11-year-old Charlie than there was around an 11-year-old (or 15-year-old or 20-year-old) Tiger.

The format for the event is low-key and fun, but it will surely get competitive on the weekend with the caliber of player in the field (more on that below). Here's a summary of how the father-son (or father-daughter) event plays out.

On each hole, each player drives and the best drive is selected. Each player then plays a second shot from the spot where the selected drive lies, and the best second shot is selected. This process is repeated until the hole is completed. Example: If both players teed off and Player 1's ball landed in the rough, while Player 2's ball landed in the fairway, Player 1 would pick up his ball and both players would play their second shots from Player 2's position in the fairway. Every shot is played in this manner until the hole is completed.

Tiger recently said that he was teaching Charlie, who has had some success in junior events, to play with blade clubs so he gets the feel of hitting the ball right instead of relying on the forgiveness of cavity-back clubs. No surprise from the best to ever do it.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together," Tiger said in a statement. "It's been great watching him progress as a junior golfer and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship."

The duo will be joined by several other big-name golfers -- albeit not as big as the Woods family -- at the event in December. Here's a look at the current field.

Mark Calcavecchia and son

John Daly and son

David Duval and son

Jim Furyk and son

Padraig Harrington and son

Lee Janzen and son

Tom Kite and son

Matt Kuchar and son

Bernhard Langer and son

Tom Lehman and son

Greg Norman and son

Mark O'Meara and son

Gary Player and grandson

Nick Price and son

Vijay Singh and son

Annika Sorenstam and father

Justin Thomas and father

Lee Trevino and son

Tiger Woods and son

The coverage of this entire thing will likely be overwrought, but it will still be fun to see Tiger in his element -- in the element where we first met him -- guiding Charlie around a golf tournament. It's not easy to be as famous as Tiger is, and Charlie is by association, so hopefully Charlie's transition into the public eye will be slow, methodical and fun for him. Surrounded by a lot of other famous folks and their sons (or fathers) will be helpful, and the PNC Championship this December just got a lot more intriguing.