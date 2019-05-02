Tiger Woods will visit White House, receive Medal of Freedom from President Trump on Monday

Tiger Woods will be receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom next week after his recent Masters win as he is set to visit Washington, D.C. on Monday to meet with President Donald Trump. The pair have played golf together a bit over the years, and Woods doesn't have any on-course obligations between his Masters victory and the PGA Championship in two weeks.

Trump, like the rest of us, watched in awe as Woods won his 15th major championship a few weeks ago at Augusta National. He subsequently announced that Woods will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Woods will join Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Charlie Sifford as golfers who have received the award.

The medal, the nation's highest civilian honor, is bestowed by the president to individuals deemed to have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

Woods is still chasing one of the other recipients, Nicklaus, in terms of major championships. Woods' 15th at the first major of 2019 gets him within three of Nicklaus' all-time record of 18, but he knows there's a long way to go.

Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

"I always thought it was possible if I had everything go my way," said Woods recently. "It took him an entire career to get to 18. Now that I've had another extension to my career -- one I didn't think I had a couple years ago -- if I do things correctly, and everything falls my way it's a possibility. I'm never going to say it's not ... I just need to have a lot of things go my way.

"It's only come together 15 times. It takes special moments for it all to come together. Hopefully, I can have it come together down the road more often. I'm excited to have this opportunity again."

No word yet on whether Woods and Trump will exchange Bethpage Black tip. Woods won the 2002 U.S. Open there and finished in the top 10 in 2009 when Lucas Glover won. He'll go for major No. 16 there on May 16-19 after a long layoff.

Great morning at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida with @JackNicklaus and @TigerWoods! pic.twitter.com/mdPN4yvS8e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2019