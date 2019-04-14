Tiger Woods wins 2019 Masters: History, highlights and more from fifth Augusta National victory

Sunday in Augusta, Georgia, brought us the moment many not that long ago thought they'd never see happen. With a bogey putt on No. 18, Tiger Woods clinched victory at the 2019 Masters, giving us one of the most incredible visuals in the history of the great game as one of the greatest golfers of all time completed a comeback for the ages.

There was, of course, some historical significance that came along with Woods' victory on Sunday at Augusta National. The 2019 Masters victory serves as the 15th major win of Tiger's career, which now puts him just three back of the legendary Jack Nicklaus (18). Woods' win earned him the fifth green jacket of his illustrious career, which pushes him past Arnold Palmer and leaves him just one back of Nicklaus (6).

