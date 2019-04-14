Tiger Woods wins 2019 Masters: History, highlights and more from fifth Augusta National victory
Woods captured his fifth green jacket on Sunday, and we we were covering Big Cat's Masters win the entire way
Sunday in Augusta, Georgia, brought us the moment many not that long ago thought they'd never see happen. With a bogey putt on No. 18, Tiger Woods clinched victory at the 2019 Masters, giving us one of the most incredible visuals in the history of the great game as one of the greatest golfers of all time completed a comeback for the ages.
There was, of course, some historical significance that came along with Woods' victory on Sunday at Augusta National. The 2019 Masters victory serves as the 15th major win of Tiger's career, which now puts him just three back of the legendary Jack Nicklaus (18). Woods' win earned him the fifth green jacket of his illustrious career, which pushes him past Arnold Palmer and leaves him just one back of Nicklaus (6).
CBS Sports was with you every step of the way at Augusta National, recapping the action that ultimately led to Woods' historic victory. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Tiger Woods Masters victory highlights
Tiger Woods news, features
- Comeback complete: Tiger Woods captures fifth green jacket
- Breaking down how Tiger was able to secure the win at Augusta
- Round 3: Green jacket No. 5 is within reach for Woods after improbable run
- Round 2: Resilient outing has Woods eyeing another Masters win
- WATCH: Security guard nearly takes out Tiger, he birdies the hole anyway
- Round 1: Tiger gets the job done, sets himself up for a run at the green jacket
- Bettor puts $85,000 on Woods to win it all
- Check out Woods' crazy approach shot from Round 1
- What exactly is that mysterious logo on Tiger's shirt?
- Fourteen years later, can Tiger Woods capture another green jacket?
- Why Woods is one of the golfers to be rooting for in Augusta this week
- Tiger & Phil: Back together again at Augusta
- Woods' chances at winning the Masters may be better than you think
- A Masters victory could be a career changer for Tiger
Tiger Woods highlights
- Highlights from the final round of Tiger's 2019 Masters win
- Tiger Woods wins his first of four Masters at age 21 | Alternate footage
- Woods completes the 'Tiger Slam' at Augusta National
- Relive Woods' signature chip in on the 16th hole
- Woods wins his fourth Masters, tying Arnold Palmer for second-most all-time
- Tiger is one of three men to win back-to-back Masters
Tiger Woods claims fifth green jacket
After an uneven first nine, Woods got it done through the final round to win his first Masters...
Twitter reacts to Tiger's Masters win
Twitter had a field day celebrating Tiger Woods' win at the 2019 Masters
How Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters
The twists, turns and leaderboard changes that resulted in Woods claiming a fifth green ja...
-
Masters has biggest purse ever at $11.5M
There's been another increase to the purse at Augusta National, which will now payout $11.5...
-
2019 Masters TV, live stream, schedule
How to watch every memorable moment of the 2019 Masters on TV or streaming live online
-
Playoff rules at the 2019 Masters
What happens at the Masters if golfers are tied at 72 holes? Let's break it down.