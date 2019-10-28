Tiger Woods wins No. 82: Jack Nicklaus, Donald Trump and others send out congratulations

Tiger Woods won for the 82nd time on the PGA Tour on Monday at the Zozo Championship, which tied Sam Snead's all-time wins record. It was a banner moment at a weird time on the golf calendar, but folks were still paying plenty of attention.

We'll get to the big-name celebrities and personalities in a bit, but to me the greater weight when it comes to quotes about Woods should be placed on those from fellow competitors; guys who are in the arena with him on Saturdays and Sundays (and Mondays) trying to receive his haymakers and not stagger into oblivion. On Monday, one of his greatest competitors and the third-place finisher this week -- Rory McIlroy -- contextualized just what Woods has done over the last 23 years. Eighty-two wins is not a career -- it's 10 careers, as McIlroy (who has 17 PGA Tour wins) noted.

"In this era, to win even 50 times on the PGA Tour is an unbelievable achievement in itself," McIlroy told Golf Channel. "Even Phil's number [44 Tour victories], but to get to 82. I feel like I've had a decent career, [but] if I win six times a year for the next 10 years I still wouldn't get there."

Hideki Matsuyama, who was chasing Woods all weekend before eventually losing by three strokes, said it more succinctly. "Something I cannot imagine," he said. "Some number that regular people cannot think of."

That's a great way to put it.

After those two finished up second and third behind Woods and gave their quotes, the rest of the golf world reached out. From Justin Thoms to Tony Finau to Donald Trump and even Jack Nicklaus (73 PGA Tour wins) and Gary Player (24 PGA Tour wins), everyone had something to say when it came to Tiger and victory No. 82.

#82. Many Congratulations @TigerWoods on this remarkable achievement in tying Sam Snead's @PGATOUR record in the USA. You are like fine wine. I love that this came in Japan, which shows the global growth of our sport. We are now pulling for number 83! GP pic.twitter.com/rsskRDixRU — Gary Player (@garyplayer) October 28, 2019

82... that’s a lot! Congrats captain @TigerWoods — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) October 28, 2019

Goosebumps!! Congrats to my teammate, fellow competitor and close friend @TigerWoods on making history! pic.twitter.com/GXVHexC06f — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) October 28, 2019

Incredibly happy for @TigerWoods--and for game of golf--on his 82nd @PGATOUR win. For a number of years, all we wanted was to see Tiger healthy again, but for his quality of life. But it's very obvious that the surgery and the hard work Tiger put in resulted in quality of golf! — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) October 28, 2019