After originally committing to the field at Torrey Pines, Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the 2025 Genesis Invitational, the event he has hosted in California since 2020. The 15-time major champion posted on social media that he tried his best to prepare for the tournament but is still processing the death of his mother.

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready," Woods said in a statement. "I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my Mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom's passing."

Tiger Woods announces mother, Kultida, has died at age 78: 'A force of nature all her own' Patrick McDonald

Woods was set to tee it up in his first non-major championship since last year's Genesis Invitational. The 2025 event will be held at Torrey Pines instead of the original site of Riviera Country Club due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

While Woods has not competed on the PGA Tour since the 2024 Open, he has been in the spotlight thanks to his simulator golf league, TGL. The 49-year-old has played in two matches thus far with his Jupiter Links Golf Club claiming a victory over Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf his last time out.

Woods' return to Torrey Pines would have been celebrated given his history at the golf course. A winner eight times on the cliffs of California, Woods also nabbed his most recent top-10 finish on the PGA Tour at this golf course at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open.

In 2024, Woods played in just five official events, including the Genesis Invitational, which he withdrew from during the second round due to illness and back spasms. His lone made cut of the season came at the Masters and marked his 24th straight weekend appearance at Augusta National. Following early exits from the last three major championships of the season, Woods underwent a sixth back surgery in September to alleviate the spasms and pain he endured during his 2024 campaign.