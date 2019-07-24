Today's Top Picks: Three golf best bets for the WGC in Memphis coming out of majors season

The Open Championship and the 2019 major season is in the books, but the world's best golfers are going to be right back in action this weekend in Memphis at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and a few others aren't going to be in the mix, but it's still going to have a major-like feel with the WGC field. It's also going to be a test of these players' endurance with the WGC rules that include no cuts, so we're going to be honing in on a couple of head-to-head matchup plays this week in addition to the pick to win.

1. Justin Thomas: 14-1 to win

At this point in the season, fatigue is going to start to show up for a good number of the golfers at the top of the odds board in these golf tournaments. The major season is complete, and the math of the playoffs allows for a bad week or two without losing a shot to compete in the Tour Championship. That's where I think Justin Thomas will have some extra gas in the tank due to his time missed with a wrist injury, and we remember that JT was not that long ago in the conversation as one of the best players in the world.

2. Rory McIlroy vs. Jon Rahm: McIlroy -130

While others were grinding out their final round on Sunday at Royal Portrush, McIlroy was already plotting his response for this week in Memphis. McIlroy has a good recent history bouncing back after a missed cut, with two wins and a runner-up finish the last four times he was in this situation, most recently at the Canadian Open. Rahm had a frustrating final round where few breaks went his way, and even though its a steep price I think it's too much of a lock to avoid jumping on board.

3. Henrik Stenson vs. Tommy Fleetwood: Stenson +105

Aside from Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry, Fleetwood comes to mind as a prime candidate for an Open hangover fade play. Fleetwood was right there with Lowry for the entire 18-hole coronation, fighting desperately to carve into the lead but continuing to fall short. The super talented Englishman was noticeably and understandably hurt on Sunday afternoon in Northern Ireland, so I wouldn't be surprised to see him struggle a bit just a few days later here in Memphis.

