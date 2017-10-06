Tommy Fleetwood breaks course record at Carnoustie in Dunhill Links Championship

Have a year, Tommy Fleetwood. The No. 17 golfer in the world is having probably the best season of his career with great finishes at the WGC-Mexico Championship and U.S. Open as well as a win at the French Open. Oh, and he recently had his first kid.

Fiancé, best friend, Agent, mother of my son, my hero! Thank you for this moment @ClareCraig ! I love you! 💙 https://t.co/2XSC1rAMWI — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) September 29, 2017

It somehow got better on Friday, though, as Fleetwood broke the course record at Carnoustie during the 2017 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Fleetwood shot a 63 at the course that will host its eighth Open Championship in 2017. His round included a 30 coming home for the mark.

They've been playing golf at Carnoustie for 167 years. Tommy Fleetwood now owns the best score ever, posting a course-record 63 today. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelESPN) October 6, 2017

"Sounds good, doesn't it," Fleetwood said after his round. "Don't really think too much about it while you're playing. To hole that one on the last and as you said, it was a course record. So all in all, a good day's work, wasn't it. I think I hit it in some places that you probably can't hit it when the Open comes around. Any time you have a course record, especially on a golf course like this, it's brilliant to have. Yeah, very proud at the moment."

The best of Fleetwood's course record in 90 seconds. 💯 pic.twitter.com/0YvfSp7IAD — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 6, 2017

The 63 moved Fleetwood to 11 under and into a tie with Tyrrell Hatton at the halfway point of the Dunhill Links. Players play St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns consecutively before ending on Sunday at St. Andrews. Fleetwood and Hatton lead Nicolas Colsaerts by one.

"I would love to win a tournament," Fleetwood said. "I'd love to win this tournament. The goal every week is to try and win whatever you're playing in. With such big events coming up, I don't think anything will be over until it's finally done. But if I can keep making that (Race to Dubai) cushion a little bit bigger, then it will feel a lot nicer."