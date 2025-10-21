Once someone is burdened with a moniker -- whether a label or expectation of performance -- it can be difficult to shake. A slip-up in college that created a nickname? That will last a lifetime among friends. Years of acting in a certain manner before turning in a different direction? The former will be expected by your peers -- braced for by those with whom you interact -- not the latter.

Like a Chinese finger trap, the harder you try to extricate yourself, the more difficult it is to escape perception.

That's part of what makes this run Tommy Fleetwood is experiencing so impressive. Shouldering titles like "choker," "loser" and "best player on the PGA Tour without a win" for years, the Englishman has altered his reputation markedly over the last few months by staying the course and remaining true to himself.

In doing so, he has not only altered his outside perception but where he stands in golf's hierarchy -- among the game's elites.

Amid a sleepy portion on the golf calendar, Fleetwood found his way into the winner's circle once again Sunday on the DP World Tour. After taking the lead into the weekend at Delhi GC and squandering it on Saturday, the Englishman rose to the occasion with a final-round 65 to win the 2025 India Championship at 22 under, two strokes clear of Keita Nakajima.

"I said at the beginning of the day, it's another opportunity. These are the times that we're going to look back on," Fleetwood said. "Whether it happened for me today or not, I knew that it was important for me to go out there and enjoy it, to look forward to it. I just happened to play great."

Fleetwood's win propels him to No. 2 in Data Golf's rankings behind only Scottie Scheffler, ahead names like Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. It continues an upward trajectory that many believed the 34-year-old to be incapable of achieving given his years of coming up just short on the PGA Tour, especially considering some of his play earlier this summer.

At the Travelers Championship, Fleetwood held a three-stroke lead at the 54-hole mark. With four holes to play, his margin remained the same, but he walked off the 72nd green one stroke short of eventual winner Keegan Bradley. The story was similar only a couple months later at the St. Jude Championship. One clear of the field entering the final round, he doubled his lead by the time he stood on the 16th tee. Fleetwood played his final three holes in 1 over and found himself a stroke out of a playoff between Justin Rose and J.J. Spaun.

Unsurprisingly, Fleetwood continued to say all the right things in the face of defeat -- I'm close, I'm only one bounce here or there away, it would be brash to change when I'm only a revolution shy of changing the discourse.

Just two weeks later at the Tour Championship, he was proven right when he won the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup finale.

"My win at East Lake, I really felt like I didn't do that much different to the times that I had lost and the times it had gone wrong," Fleetwood said. "I think I learned from each experience, and today was going to be another one of those. I might have won, I might not have; I could have done exactly the same things and got beaten. I think just being in that position more and more is something that I'm really proud of, and I want to keep doing that.

"I know form doesn't last forever, but I'm trying to make myself the most consistent player I can be, and just being in contention again, feeling those nerves and having to play down the stretch with a chance at winning is what we all want to do. And I think I'm really keen to just put myself there. I keep learning every time, keep understanding myself a little bit more and just happy that this was another one that I managed to tick off and win."

Fleetwood's triumph in India ensured that 2025 was just the second year in his career that he has entered the winner's circle more than once in the same season (2017). Add in a dominant 4-1-0 performance at the Ryder Cup for the winning European side, and it is a year that Fleetwood is sure to remember.

It's not only the trophies and accolades that Fleetwood will look back on with fondness but maybe more so his conviction and vigor. The realization the path he charted for himself was the correct one and that even when criticism and doubt casted long shadows, he stayed the course and held true to himself.

"I'm still driven to try and be as good as I can possibly be, and I'll look forward to getting to work. I'll look forward to practicing," Fleetwood said. "I still have so much to do in my career, and I know that each day how I think and how I act and how I practice and how I work goes towards those things.

"Whether I achieve all the things that I set out to do or not is a different story, but I enjoy chasing those dreams, and I know that everything I do every day goes towards that."