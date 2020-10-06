Tony Finau is the latest PGA Tour golfer to test positive for COVID-19. He announced his diagnosis Tuesday along with his withdrawal from this week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. Finau was headed into the event as one of the betting favorites and has finished in the top 10 in two of his last three events.

There is never a good time to test positive for COVID-19, but for Finau, the timing also could have been worse. Fellow pro Scottie Scheffler had to miss the U.S. Open (where Finau finished in the top 10) recently, and the 2020 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club is coming up in just over a month.

Though Finau will miss valuable prep time for the Masters, pending his recovery he should be ready to roll for the final major of the year.

"I am feeling well, and am otherwise in good spirits," Finau said on Twitter. "I look forward to returning to action as soon as I am able, and I wish everyone at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open a great week ahead!"

All things considered, the PGA Tour has faced relatively few COVID-19 setbacks since returning in early June. While several players and caddies have tested positive, such results have been fairly isolated since a minor outbreak at the Travelers Championship a few weeks after the restart.

Finau is the first top-10 player in the world to announce a positive test, though Brooks Koepka did miss time because his caddie tested positive earlier in the year.

Bronson Burgoon now enters what is a fairly loaded Shriners field as the first alternate. Finau's exit means the field now includes 12 of the top 30 and seven of the top 20 players in the world. Bryson DeChambeau is the favorite at 15/2 with Webb Simpson at 12-1 and Patrick Cantlay at 18-1. Finau was around 20-1, according to William Hill Sports Book.