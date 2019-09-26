Tony Romo impresses in Round 1 of 2019 Safeway Open, could make first cut

Tony Romo beat just five combined golfers in his three previous starts on the PGA Tour in which he failed to break par and shot rounds of 74-76-79-80-77-82. On Thursday in Round 1 of the 2019 Safeway Open, he shot a 2-under 70 and beat a lot more than that.

The former Cowboys QB started on the back nine at Silverado Country Club and fired a 1-under 35 on that side before closing in the same number on the front. He birdied the last two holes -- one on a 20-foot birdie and the other on a 7-footer -- to finish under par for the day.

Romo beat both of his playing partners and most of the field. The problem for him is that he did most of his damage with his putter. That's fine for one round, but it doesn't seem sustainable. This is to be expected. When something requires as much luck as putting from round to round, it makes sense that an amateur like Romo could make up the most ground there.

"Every time I play in one of these events, get lucky enough to get an exemption, I kind of get a chance to see what you're not good at," Romo told Golf Channel. "Very apparent it was putting over the last year, so just a lot of work put into it. I've been putting well, so it was nice to come out here and keep that going."

He also drove the ball better than the field average, which is both astounding and a good harbinger for a weekend tee time.

We're getting into the weeds though. The important thing here is that a former QB who had yet to break par on the PGA Tour did it with relative ease on Thursday in Napa. Adam Scott currently leads the event at 7 under, which means that Romo is just, gulp, five back of the lead.

It remains to be seen if he can keep his pace, but after 18 holes Romo sits well inside the cut line and is poised to play his first weekend on the big boy circuit.