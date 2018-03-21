Tony Romo is a 2,000-1 longshot to win tournament in PGA Tour debut

With most of the top 50 golfers in the world teeing it up at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event this week in Austin, Texas, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will head to the Dominican Republic for the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

Romo got a sponsor exemption into the opposite-field event and will play for the first time on the PGA Tour starting on Thursday morning with Dru Love and Denny McCarthy at 8:10 a.m. ET.

Eye-popping scorecard this week at Punta Cana: 7,670 par 72. Back nine is over 4,000 yards! — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) March 20, 2018

The scratch handicapper is 2000-1 to win this week's event, and the over/under for his first round score is 76.5, according to GolfOdds.com.

"Golf obviously wasn't my sport most of my life, but I've put a lot of time in preparing for this," Romo told PGA Tour.com. "I'll be prepared to play the best that I'm capable this week."

There is always talk around these types of public relations-friendly exemptions about whether somebody like Romo playing is justifiable. The problem with the discussion is that it will hinge on how he plays on Thursday and Friday, which it shouldn't. If he shoots 70-68 and makes the cut, the PGA Tour will be praised. If he shoots 80-80, they will be ridiculed.

Instead, we should arrive at a decision about whether this is beneficial up front. I see both sides, but I think I ultimately fall on the "in favor of it" side. What is the primary function of the PGA Tour? To draw interest to and excitement around its events. You can get a little crazy with that, but this seems like a pretty low-risk way to do it. If Romo was not involved, guess who's not watching the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship with the Match Play going on in Austin? How about everybody.

And who knows, it might actually go well.

"His swing looks great on the range, and the noise his ball makes is the same as the guys next to him," Love told PGATour.com."He's taking it really seriously. As an athlete he prepares for football games weeks in advance like we do (for) PGA Tour events in advance, so I think he's eager to get going."