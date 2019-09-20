Tony Romo set for second PGA Tour appearance this year as part of Safeway Open field

For the second time this year, Tony Romo will play a PGA Tour event. Romo, who missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson this summer, will tee it up next week at the Safeway Open in Napa, California, on a sponsor exemption.

In his PGA Tour debut, Romo shot 76-74 at Trinity Forest in the lead-up to the PGA Championship last season and missed the cut by 11 strokes. In previous years, he shot 77-79-80-82 in four rounds over two events at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. So it hasn't always gone well for Romo as a professional golfer.

Not that you would expect immediate success. Romo is a stud as an amateur, especially at his age for somebody who played a different sport professionally. But to enter the arena with the Brooks Koepkas and Jordan Spieths of the world is a different animal altogether, and even flirting with a made cut would be a massive achievement.

"I'm very excited to get back inside the ropes at the Safeway Open and very thankful to Bob Miller, Safeway and Jeff Sanders for the opportunity," said Romo in a recent statement. "I've been working hard to improve my game and can't wait to test myself on the PGA Tour against some of the best players in the world. I look forward to getting to Silverado to compete at the highest level."

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will also be playing the Safeway Open, but only as an amateur in the pro-am. He'll be paired with Phil Mickelson for the festivities on Wednesday, which led to this delightful exchange on Twitter.