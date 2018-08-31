Tony Romo sinks big putt on final hole to advance on to Web.com Tour qualifying school

Tony Romo made a big putt when it mattered most at the end of an event on Friday. Romo, who was playing a qualifying event at Lantana Golf Club in Dallas just to make it to the first stage of the Web.com Tour's qualifying school, sank a 5-foot putt on his last hole to shoot a 74 and make it through by a single stroke.

He did so by finishing T36 after somebody ahead of him was disqualified.

Upon the conclusion of play, it appeared that @TonyRomo would fall one stroke shy of advancing to First Stage of Q-School.



But because of a late DQ, the @DallasCowboys alum finishes T36 (with this putt on his final hole) and earns a spot at First Stage. ⛳️🏈#WebTour pic.twitter.com/xsplTXvt9a — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) August 31, 2018

Romo shot 72-72-74 for the event and will now move on to the first stage of Q-school, which will take place in late September or early October. He would have to make it through three rounds of that and finish in the top 40 to earn status on the Web.com Tour.

Now it's not inconceivable that he could make it all the way to the end after advancing out of the pre-qualifier -- all because of a 5-foot putt and a disqualification ahead of him. Oh, and the fact that he shot 72-72-74 to beat out dozens of other golfers in the field.