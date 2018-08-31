Tony Romo sinks big putt on final hole to advance on to Web.com Tour qualifying school
The former Dallas Cowboy made a clutch putt at the end to earn a spot
Tony Romo made a big putt when it mattered most at the end of an event on Friday. Romo, who was playing a qualifying event at Lantana Golf Club in Dallas just to make it to the first stage of the Web.com Tour's qualifying school, sank a 5-foot putt on his last hole to shoot a 74 and make it through by a single stroke.
He did so by finishing T36 after somebody ahead of him was disqualified.
Romo shot 72-72-74 for the event and will now move on to the first stage of Q-school, which will take place in late September or early October. He would have to make it through three rounds of that and finish in the top 40 to earn status on the Web.com Tour.
Now it's not inconceivable that he could make it all the way to the end after advancing out of the pre-qualifier -- all because of a 5-foot putt and a disqualification ahead of him. Oh, and the fact that he shot 72-72-74 to beat out dozens of other golfers in the field.
-
Dell Technologies: Rose leads early
Rose is not the only star on the leaderboard, but his Round 1 was the cream of the crop on...
-
Woods can't break par at TPC Boston
Big Cat rebounded from a bumpy first nine to finish decently in Round 1 in Boston
-
How to watch the 2018 Dell Technologies
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Genesis Open live this week
-
Tiger Woods tests new putter at Dell
Big Cat is testing out a new flat stick
-
Round 1 tee times for Dell Tech. Champ.
Big Cat headlines some great groups at TPC Boston this weekend
-
Dell Technologies Championship picks
Our advanced computer model simulated this week's 2018 Dell Technologies Championship 10,000...