Tony Romo sinks big putt on final hole to advance on to Web.com Tour qualifying school

The former Dallas Cowboy made a clutch putt at the end to earn a spot

Tony Romo made a big putt when it mattered most at the end of an event on Friday. Romo, who was playing a qualifying event at Lantana Golf Club in Dallas just to make it to the first stage of the Web.com Tour's qualifying school, sank a 5-foot putt on his last hole to shoot a 74 and make it through by a single stroke.

He did so by finishing T36 after somebody ahead of him was disqualified.

Romo shot 72-72-74 for the event and will now move on to the first stage of Q-school, which will take place in late September or early October. He would have to make it through three rounds of that and finish in the top 40 to earn status on the Web.com Tour

Now it's not inconceivable that he could make it all the way to the end after advancing out of the pre-qualifier -- all because of a 5-foot putt and a disqualification ahead of him. Oh, and the fact that he shot 72-72-74 to beat out dozens of other golfers in the field.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories