Tony Romo to compete in PGA Tour's AT&T Byron Nelson with sponsor's exemption
Romo missed the cut in a tour event last year
For the second consecutive year, Tony Romo finds himself on the PGA Tour. The CBS Sports commentator accepted a sponsor's exemption to the AT&T Byron Nelson after attempting to qualify earlier in his golf career. Last year, Romo played at the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic, missing the cut after the second round.
Romo, however, is excited to get back in the saddle.
"Golf is one of my greatest passions outside my family and football, and I am honored to have the opportunity to compete amongst the pros again in this year's AT&T Byron Nelson," Romo said in a statement.
"We've talked about it for years," tournament director Jon Drago said, via SportsDay. "He's tried to qualify for some of them, has had conflicts with football. Now we're playing at Trinity Forest, his home course, and he's not playing football. The timing just felt right this year."
Romo is riding a wave of success from last summer, after he won the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe against other top athletes.
Romo recently played with Jim Furyk at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as Furyk's amateur partner, but Romo pulled out of the event early due to personal matters.
