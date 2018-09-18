Tour Championship 2018 odds: Surprising PGA picks from proven model that predicted Bryson DeChambeau's run

East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Ga. is the host for the 2018 Tour Championship, the final tournament of the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs. This high-profile PGA event gets underway on Thursday, and Averages Joes and professional bettors alike are already sizing up the 2018 Tour Championship field, which includes the top 30 golfers in the FedExCup standings. Justin Rose is the Vegas favorite at 8-1 in the latest 2018 Tour Championship odds, while Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are close behind at 9-1. There has also been plenty of action on Tiger Woods, whose Tour Championship 2018 odds have improved from 14-1 to 12-1. Before you make any 2018 Tour Championship picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you'll want to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been dead-on so far in the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs. It was all over Bryson DeChambeau at the Dell Technologies Championship, projecting him as a top contender from the start despite being a 33-1 long shot.

It has also nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. Anyone who has followed their model is up big.

Now that the 2018 Tour Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for in its 2018 Tour Championship picks: Woods, the only player to win the FedEx Cup more than once, makes a strong run but falls just short of winning the title.

Woods is still searching for that elusive 80th PGA Tour victory and his last win in the FedExCup Playoffs was at the 2009 BMW Championship. However, Woods enters the 2018 Tour Championship full of confidence. In 17 starts this season, he has two second-place finishes and six top-10s. However, he has struggled to close out tournaments, evidenced by his 28.87 putts in the final round (84th on Tour) and his 35.31 average back-nine score (75th).

Another surprise: Tony Finau, currently ranked third in the FedEx Cup standings, stumbles this week and finishes well outside the top five.

Finau enters this week's tournament full of confidence. He's finished in the top 10 in the first three playoff events this year and is tied for the tour lead in top-10 showings with 11. And he knows a victory this week at East Lake guarantees him the 2018 FedEx Cup trophy and its $10 million prize.

However, Finau has not won a tournament on tour this season and has just one career PGA Tour victory, the 2016 Puerto Rico Open. He's not a strong pick to win it all, according to the model, and there are far better values than the 16-1 premium he's commanding.

Also, the model says three golfers with odds of 16-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Tour Championship title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Tour Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest 2018 Tour Championship odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the Tour Championship projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed four of the last eight majors heading into the weekend.

Justin Rose 8-1

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Justin Thomas 10-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Tony Finau 16-1

Bryson DeChambeau 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Jason Day 20-1

John Rahm 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Webb Simpson 25-1

Billy Horschel 25-1

Xander Schauffele 30-1

Patrick Cantlay 30-1