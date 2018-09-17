Tour Championship 2018 odds: Surprising picks by advanced model that predicted Bryson DeChambeau's run

A new champion will be crowned this week as the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings tee it up at the 2018 Tour Championship. Bryson DeChambeau, who won the Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship to start the Playoffs, enters the Tour Championship 2018 as the leader with 5,789 points. He's looking to become the first player since Tiger Woods to win the FedEx Cup Playoffs as the No. 1 seed entering the final tournament. However, Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson enter as co-favorites at 8-1 Tour Championship odds, while former champion Rory McIlroy is close behind at 9-1. Before you make any 2018 Tour Championship picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been dead-on so far in the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs. It was all over Bryson DeChambeau at the Dell Technologies Championship, projecting him as a top contender from the start despite being a 33-1 long shot.

It has also nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. Anyone who has followed their model is up big.

Now that the 2018 Tour Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for in its 2018 Tour Championship picks: Woods, the only player to win the FedEx Cup more than once, makes a strong run but falls just short of winning the title.

Woods is still searching for that elusive 80th PGA Tour victory and his last win in the FedExCup Playoffs was at the 2009 BMW Championship. However, Woods enters the 2018 Tour Championship full of confidence. In 17 starts this season, he has two second-place finishes and six top-10s. Wagers on Tigers have been coming in earnest this week, as he opened at 14-1, but is now listed at 12-1 Tour Championship odds.

Another surprise: Jason Day, who won the Farmers Insurance Open and Wells Fargo Championship already this season and is one of the top 10 favorites at the Tour Championship, stumbles and finishes outside the top 10.

In 2015, Day followed his PGA Championship win with two playoff victories at The Barclays and BMW Championship. However, his 10th place finish at the Tour Championship that year meant a second-place finish in the FedEx Cup race behind Jordan Spieth. He's one of only two players to win a pair of playoff tournaments, but not take down the overall PGA title.

Despite his two victories and five top-10 finishes on tour this season, Day has struggled in recent weeks. In fact, he's failed to finish in the top 15 in five of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. Day is a golfer you'll want to completely avoid this week at East Lake.

Also, the model says three golfers with odds of 16-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Tour Championship title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Tour Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the updated 2018 Tour Championship odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the Tour Championship projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed four of the last eight majors heading into the weekend.

Justin Rose 8-1

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Justin Thomas 10-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Tony Finau 16-1

Bryson DeChambeau 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Jason Day 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Webb Simpson 25-1

Billy Horschel 25-1

Xander Schauffele 30-1

Patrick Cantlay 30-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Marc Leishman 40-1

Bubba Watson 40-1