The FedEx Cup Playoffs culminate this week with the 2022 Tour Championship set to tee off on Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The event is the third and final event of the PGA Tour Playoffs, and will feature a unique scoring system that gives a substantial advantage to the golfers currently sitting atop the FedEx Cup standings. First place Scottie Scheffler will begin the tournament in the lead at 10 under par, and is listed as the +240 betting favorite (with starting strokes included) in the latest Tour Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Patrick Cantlay will begin at 8 under and is listed at 7-2 to win the FedEx Cup. Other top contenders in the Tour Championship field include Xander Schauffele (11-2), Rory McIlroy (9-1), Jon Rahm (14-1), Tony Finau (18-1). Will Zalatoris was penciled in to begin at 7 under par, but withdrew from the even due to a back injury.

Which players should you target when building your Tour Championship prop bet betting strategy?

Top 2022 Tour Championship prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bets this week for the Tour Championship world No. 7 Justin Thomas finishing in the top-five of the final leaderboard (with starting strokes included) at +225 odds. Thomas won the 2022 PGA Championship in a thrilling come from behind performance and may be the best irons player in the world today.

Thomas ranks third on the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee to green (1.618), sixth strokes gained on approach (0.736), seventh in total strokes gained (1.699), and 16th in strokes gained off the tee (0.531). If the 29-year-old is accurate off the tee this week, he will likely be in contention on Sunday afternoon, despite starting the tournament seven strokes off the lead. See who else to pick here.

2022 Tour Championship odds, field, top contenders

Scottie Scheffler +240

Patrick Cantlay +360

Xander Schauffele +650

Rory McIlroy +900

Will Zalatoris +900

Jon Rahm +1400

Tony Finau +1800

Cameron Smith +2000

Sam Burns +2000

Sungjae Im +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3300

Cameron Young +3300

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Collin Morikawa +5000

Viktor Hovland +6500

Jordan Spieth +6600

Corey Conners +8000

Hideki Matsuyama +9000

Scott Stallings +10000

Max Homa +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Adam Scott +12500

Aaron Wise +15000

Billy Horschel +17500

Sahith Theegala +20000

Brian Harman +20000

Tom Hoge +25000

K.H. Lee +25000

J.T. Poston +25000