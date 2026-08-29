The end of the staggered start format in the Tour Championship brought a conclusion to the staggered purse amount, but even so, the PGA Tour's finest are playing for the largest prize of the year this week at East Lake Golf Club. With $40 million up for grabs in Atlanta, the best golfers in the world are vying for the biggest winner's check of the season ($10 million) along with plenty of other opportunities to pad their bank accounts.

In fact, the top three finishers at the Tour Championship will make more than both Scottie Scheffler for his win at the St. Jude Championship and Wyndham Clark for his victory at the BMW Championship. Second place receives a cool $5 million, while third place brings home $3.7 million. Everyone inside the top eight by week's end will clear seven figures, while those inside the top 16 will break $500,000.

As for those who scratched and clawed their way into the season finale at the last minute (Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland, Robert MacIntyre), their play at the BMW Championship not only earned them a prize share in St. Louis but also adds at least $355,000 (the minimum payout this week) to their season-long achievements.

Check out the complete payout breakdown for the $40 million purse at the Tour Championship.

2026 Tour Championship prize money, payouts

Purse: $40 million

1st: $10,000,000

2nd: $5,000,000

3rd: $3,705,000

4th: $3,200,000

5th: $2,750,000

6th: $1,900,000

7th: $1,400,000

8th: $1,065,000

9th: $900,000

10th: $735,000

11th: $695,000

12th: $660,000

13th: $625,000

14th: $590,000

15th: $560,000

16th: $505,000

17th: $490,000

18th: $475,000

19th: $460,000

20th: $445,000

21st: $430,000

22nd: $415,000

23rd: $400,000

24th: $390,000

25th: $380,000

26th: $375,000

27th: $370,000

28th: $365,000

29th: $360,000

30th: $355,000