The end of the staggered start format in the Tour Championship brought a conclusion to the staggered purse amount, but even so, the PGA Tour's finest are playing for the largest prize of the year this week at East Lake Golf Club. With $40 million up for grabs in Atlanta, the best golfers in the world are vying for the biggest winner's check of the season ($10 million) along with plenty of other opportunities to pad their bank accounts.
In fact, the top three finishers at the Tour Championship will make more than both Scottie Scheffler for his win at the St. Jude Championship and Wyndham Clark for his victory at the BMW Championship. Second place receives a cool $5 million, while third place brings home $3.7 million. Everyone inside the top eight by week's end will clear seven figures, while those inside the top 16 will break $500,000.
As for those who scratched and clawed their way into the season finale at the last minute (Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland, Robert MacIntyre), their play at the BMW Championship not only earned them a prize share in St. Louis but also adds at least $355,000 (the minimum payout this week) to their season-long achievements.
Check out the complete payout breakdown for the $40 million purse at the Tour Championship.
2026 Tour Championship prize money, payouts
Purse: $40 million
1st: $10,000,000
2nd: $5,000,000
3rd: $3,705,000
4th: $3,200,000
5th: $2,750,000
6th: $1,900,000
7th: $1,400,000
8th: $1,065,000
9th: $900,000
10th: $735,000
11th: $695,000
12th: $660,000
13th: $625,000
14th: $590,000
15th: $560,000
16th: $505,000
17th: $490,000
18th: $475,000
19th: $460,000
20th: $445,000
21st: $430,000
22nd: $415,000
23rd: $400,000
24th: $390,000
25th: $380,000
26th: $375,000
27th: $370,000
28th: $365,000
29th: $360,000
30th: $355,000