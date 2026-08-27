Only 54 holes remain in the 2026 PGA Tour season, and the field at the Tour Championship has already been trimmed down from its original size. With J.J. Spaun pulling out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury, an odd number of competitors will take to East Lake Golf Club with Cameron Young posing as the pace car (as he occupies last place).

The Players Championship winner will push the pace at 11 a.m. ET as he walks the fairways in solitude. Behind him are a number of fun pairings, including that of Hideki Matsuyama and Si Woo Kim at 11:24 a.m., as the two cornerstones of the International Presidents Cup team attempt to play themselves back into this championship.

Champion Golfer of the Year Ryan Fox draws Adam Scott at 1:12 p.m. after dueling 66s for what should be another comfortable pairing. These two tee off just before world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and sweet-swinging Swede Ludvig Åberg, who fired matching 65s in Round 1.

First-round leader Min Woo Lee, meanwhile, will have to wait until 2 p.m. to get back onto the golf course alongside 2023 FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland, who poses as one of his closest pursuers.

2026 Tour Championship tee times, pairings

All times Eastern

11 a.m. -- Cameron Young

11:12 a.m. -- Kristoffer Reitan, Russell Henley

11:24 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim

11:36 a.m. -- Jacob Bridgeman, Rory McIlroy

11:48 a.m. -- Alex Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay

12:06 p.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose

12:18 p.m. -- Alex Smalley, Xander Schauffele

12:30 p.m. -- Tom Kim, Robert MacIntyre

12:42 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:54 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Tommy Fleetwood

1:12 p.m. -- Ryan Fox, Adam Scott

1:24 p.m. -- Ludvig Åberg, Scottie Scheffler

1:36 p.m. -- Ryan Gerard, Akshay Bhatia

1:48 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Chris Gotterup

2 p.m. -- Min Woo Lee, Viktor Hovland