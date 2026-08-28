The 2026 Tour Championship looks like it's going to deliver a thrilling finish to the PGA Tour season half the field at East Lake Golf Club are within five shots of the lead heading into the weekend.

Leading the way after 36 holes are Viktor Hovland and Ryan Gerard, who will tee off at 2:55 p.m. ET in the final pairing on Saturday. By the time they get on the course, they'll have a good idea of how it's playing and will spend the day hearing some roars from some star-studded pairings behind them.

The penultimate pairing will feature Collin Morikawa and Chris Gotterup at 2:43 p.m., with Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young in the marquee pairing of the day just behind at 2:31 p.m. Just about everyone teeing off after 1 p.m. ET will have designs on shooting a number that gets them into the mix on Sunday, and that sets up the potential for some Moving Day fireworks in Atlanta.

Below you can find the complete schedule of tee times for the third round at East Lake.

Watch Rounds 3 of the 2026 Tour Championship live this weekend on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports App, with coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

2026 Tour Championship Round 3 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern

11:55 a.m. -- Robert MacIntyre

12:07 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Kristoffer Reitan

12:19 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

12:31 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Si Woo Kim

12:43 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Wyndham Clark

1:01 p.m. -- Alex Fitzpatrick, Min Woo Lee

1:13 p.m. -- Alex Smalley, Tom Kim

1:25 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Jacob Bridgeman

1:37 p.m. -- Ryan Fox, Akshay Bhatia

1:49 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Gary Woodland

2:07 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Ludvig Åberg

2:19 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:31 p.m. -- Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler

2:43 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Chris Gotterup

2:55 p.m. -- Ryan Gerard, Viktor Hovland