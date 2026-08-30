Viktor Hovland will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the 2026 Tour Championship, but if he's going to add a second FedEx Cup title to his trophy case in four years, he'll have to hold off a stacked leaderboard behind him. Hovland will play in the final group on Sunday alongside Ryan Gerard once again, as those two maintained their places atop the standings in what seemed to be a comfortable pairing on Saturday.

Hovland and Gerard will tee off at 1:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, hoping by the early evening one of them is picking up a $10 million check. The penultimate group at 1:38 p.m. will feature Adam Scott and Ludvig Åberg, who also spent Saturday paired together and shot matching 65s to climb into a tie for third at 12 under. Before them, Scottie Scheffler and Chris Gotterup will go off at 1:26 p.m., with Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young as the other marquee pairing of the chase group at 1:14 p.m.

Those eight are the players truly in contention entering the final 18 holes of the PGA Tour season, but with a $40 million purse set to be distributed amongst the players who teed off at the start of the week, every spot on the leaderboard will matter to the players in the field. That means you should expect high-level effort from every golfer on the course from the first tee time onward.

2026 Tour Championship Round 4 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern

10:50 a.m. -- Alex Smalley

11:02 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Kristoffer Reitan

11:14 a.m. -- Robert MacIntyre, Hideki Matsuyama

11:26 a.m. -- Akshay Bhatia, Gary Woodland

11:38 a.m. -- Ryan Fox, Xander Schauffele

11:56 a.m. -- Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa

12:08 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Fitzpatrick

12:20 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark

12:32 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Justin Rose

12:44 p.m. -- Jacob Bridgeman, Sam Burns

1:02 p.m. -- Min Woo Lee, Russell Henley

1:14 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young

1:26 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Chris Gotterup

1:38 p.m. -- Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott

1:50 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Ryan Gerard