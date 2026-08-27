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2026 Tour Championship leaderboard: Live updates, FedEx Cup Playoffs highlights from Round 1

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the first round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs finale in Atlanta

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While the PGA Tour injected some life into future iterations of the Tour Championship by announcing a revamped match play format starting in 2028, there is still a FedEx Cup and some massive paydays on the line this week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The top 30 golfers this season will battle one last time across 72 holes, all starting on an even playing field for the second straight year.

Will Rory McIlroy emerge as the first to win the FedEx Cup four times? Could Tommy Fleetwood conclude another winless regular season with his second straight trip to the winner's circle at East Lake? Might Scottie Scheffler win for the second time in three weeks and potentially clinch PGA Tour Player of the Year honors coming off a bout of hand, foot and mouth disease? Is Matt Fitzpatrick, Chris Gotterup or Wyndham Clark primed to win their fourth event of the season? Plenty is up for grabs with nothing certain as play begins.

Watch Rounds 3-4 of the 2026 Tour Championship live this weekend on CBS, CBSSports.comParamount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout Round 1 on Thursday.

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Rain falling as the 2026 Tour Championship gets underway

There will be no easy opening handshake for players this afternoon at East Lake Golf Club. The top 30 players on the PGA Tour will be welcomed by the most difficult hole at East Lake with a par 4 stretching over 500 yards and averaging nearly 0.50 strokes over par in 2025.

This will be more difficult as rain is expected to start and go for most of the day. Right now, it is coming down in an annoying manner — not necessarily hindering play but just there pestering. Because of this, the PGA Tour has implemented preferred lies meaning players will have ball in hand across all 18 holes.

 
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August 27, 2026, 3:08 PM
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August 27, 2026, 2:04 PM
Aug. 27, 2026, 10:04 am EDT
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