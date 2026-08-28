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2026 Tour Championship leaderboard: Live updates, FedEx Cup Playoffs highlights from Round 2

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the second round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs finale in Atlanta

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With 54 holes remaining, the 2026 Tour Championship and FedEx Cup crown remain entirely up for grabs, though Min Woo Lee stood 10 toes down against the toughest competition in the world with a stellar 62 that put him two shots clear of the field after the first round. Seeking the most substantial victory of his career and his second ever on the PGA Tour, the pressure will be on Lee to hold serve and enter the weekend atop the leaderboard.

Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Chris Gotterup, the latter already a three-time winner this year, are Lee's chief competition as they stand closest to the 18-hole leader, but considering only eight strokes separate him from last place, everyone in the field remains alive with a chance to close that gap before Sunday night. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is only three back of Lee, with three-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy six behind as the 29 best in the PGA Tour this season slug it out to a finish.

Watch Rounds 3-4 of the 2026 Tour Championship live this weekend on CBS, CBSSports.comParamount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout Round 2 on Friday.

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