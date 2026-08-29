2026 Tour Championship leaderboard: Live updates, FedEx Cup Playoffs highlights from Round 3

The 2026 Tour Championship has not exactly gone to expectation through 36 holes, but a stacked leaderboard will attack Moving Day at East Lake Golf Club seeking one final push toward contention before Sunday presents the final round of the PGA Tour season. With the FedEx Cup and a massive payday on the line, the best golfers in the world will battle the Atlanta course, themselves and each other on Saturday, setting the stage for a potential fight to the finish.

Ryan Gerard and Viktor Hovland enter the third round tied atop the leaderboard, one shot clear of Collin Morikawa and Chris Gotterup, two ahead of Cameron Young and Scottie Scheffler. While those six appear most likely to contend come Sunday, 13 other golfers are within five shots of the lead. As East Lake has already proven, low numbers are up for grabs, and the leaderboard can change in an instant, which is exactly what happened when Young shot a Friday 62.

Watch Round 3 of the 2026 Tour Championship live from 3-7 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout Round 3 on Saturday.