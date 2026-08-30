2026 Tour Championship leaderboard: Live updates, FedEx Cup Playoffs highlights from Round 4

It all comes down to this. Eight months of golf all across the world and three stages of the FedEx Cup Playoffs will come to a head Sunday in the final round of the 2026 Tour Championship. With the FedEx Cup and $10 million waiting in the winner's circle, the best golfers the PGA Tour has to offer will battle it out over 18 final holes at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Viktor Hovland takes a one-shot lead into Round 4, aiming to win his second FedEx Cup in four years and convert his sixth of seven 54-hole leads or co-leads on the PGA Tour. Right behind him is Ryan Gerard, a one-time tournament winner who will be playing the most important round of his life on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy lead six other contenders, all within five shots of Hovland, and considering the low scores that have already been achieved this week, this tournament remains legitimately up for grabs.

Watch Round 4 of the 2026 Tour Championship live from 1:30-6 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout Round 4 on Sunday.