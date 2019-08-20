Tour Championship predictions, odds 2019: Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay picks from PGA insider

The FedEx Cup and its $15 million first place prize will be decided this week when the top 30 players in the playoffs compete in the 2019 Tour Championship. The tournament begins Thursday from historic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Justin Thomas, who won last week's BMW Championship, will start the final tournament of the FedEx Cup Playoffs 2019 at 10-under par, two ahead of Patrick Cantlay and three in front of world No. 1 Brooks Koepka. Five players will start a full 10 shots back of Thomas, the 9-4 favorite in the latest 2019 Tour Championship odds. He's followed by Koepka (9-2), Cantlay (9-2), Rory McIlroy (8-1), Patrick Reed (16-1) and Jon Rahm (16-1). Before you make your 2019 Tour Championship picks, listen to the PGA predictions from SportsLine's resident golf insider, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is red-hot this year. He featured Woods in his best bets for the Masters, and Woods walked away with his fifth green jacket. Then, Johnson promoted Koepka in his PGA Championship best bets, and Koepka made a mockery of that major, building a seven-shot lead entering the weekend and cruising to victory.

Johnson has covered countless tournaments at Atlanta's oldest golf course, East Lake, which was Bobby Jones' home course. He knows exactly what it takes to win there. For last year's Tour Championship, Johnson said this about Tiger Woods and East Lake: "This is not only a perfect course for him to win on, it will also leave a lasting memory and three months for players to think about how good Woods could be in 2019." The result: Woods won his first PGA Tour event in five years, finishing two strokes clear of Billy Horschel on a final-round Sunday in which he was never threatened.

Now, Johnson -- the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer and the founder of the world's biggest golf stats database -- has issued his highly confident 2019 Tour Championship picks.

We can tell you Johnson wants no part of Cantlay, who will start just two strokes off the lead and enters with the second-best Tour Championship odds 2019. "He's struggled at East Lake, going 1-over par in eight rounds," Johnson told SportsLine. "He also has struggled making birdies at East Lake, averaging 2.87 per round."

Johnson also has locked in the fate of Thomas, who fired a 25-under to win last week's BWM Championship by three shots. Johnson notes Thomas ranks first in birdie average and second in strokes gained tee to green, but has struggled driving the ball. "To win back-to-back is a tall order," Johnson said, even starting with the lead.

Johnson also has a strong read on Koepka, whose putter has deserted him since winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis. On a positive note, Koepka hits it straight, one key ingredient for success at East Lake. "Each hole is tree-lined, so you have to drive it fairly straight," Johnson told SportsLine. "And hitting greens will be very important when you consider that in the past 18 Tour Championships, seven winners led in that category, while only two were not in the top 10."

Justin Thomas 9-4

Brooks Koepka 9-2

Patrick Cantlay 9-2

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Patrick Reed 16-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Webb Simpson 25-1

Dustin Johnson 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Tony Finau 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Justin Rose 40-1

Rickie Fowler 60-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Paul Casey 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Tommy Fleetwood 100-1