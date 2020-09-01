The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup champion will be crowned after the 2020 Tour Championship, which starts Friday and ends on Labor Day. The event will be played again at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, and the staggered start will make things interesting. Dustin Johnson, coming off a playoff loss at the BMW Championship just a week after his 11-stroke win at the Northern Trust, will start with a score of 10-under par, while the remaining players will start with scores ranging down to even par based on their position in the standings.

William Hill lists Johnson as the 8-5 favorite in its latest 2020 Tour Championship odds. Jon Rahm, who beat Johnson in last week's playoff, is the 14-5 second favorite, and among the other top contenders in the 30-player Tour Championship 2020 field are Justin Thomas (6-1) and Webb Simpson (12-1). Before you lock in any 2020 Tour Championship picks of your own, you need to check out the PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's resident golf insider, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson has been locked in this season, and anyone who has followed his advice has hit big. Before last week's BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, he had Rahm and Johnson listed as his top two golfers. The result? One of the most dramatic finishes on tour in years, with Johnson sinking a 45-foot putt to force a playoff and Rahm rolling it in on a ridiculous line from 66 feet to win it on the extra hole.

"This course is a lot like Memorial, which (Rahm) won on, and a bit of Riviera, where he also plays well," Sal Johnson said of the Spaniard last week. The course played very tough, but Rahm and Johnson rose to the top, and the golf guru saw it coming.

Just as notable, Johnson completely nailed last year's Tour Championship at East Lake, predicting Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy or Xander Schauffele would win. McIlroy won the event for the second time, with Schauffele coming in second and Koepka tying for third.

He also had Tiger Woods in his best bets for the 2018 finale at East Lake, and Woods went 11-under par for a two-stroke win, his first on tour in more than five years. Woods also featured prominently in Johnson's best bets before the Masters last year, and the golf legend went out and won his fifth green jacket at Augusta. Anyone who has followed Johnson's golf picks has been rewarded with huge returns.

Now, Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf statistics database, has released his highly confident 2020 Tour Championship picks here, and they will surprise you.

Top 2020 Tour Championship expert picks

At the Tour Championship 2020, Johnson is fading Tony Finau, who has been playing about as well as any player on tour and appears poised for his second victory at any time. The 30-year-old has finished in the top five in three of his past five tournaments, including a fifth-place finish at the BMW Championship. However, the deficit is just too much to make up, with Finau starting at 2-under par. Finau is playing well enough to win, but it is unlikely to be this week at East Lake.

However, Johnson does love what he has seen from Dustin Johnson in the last several weeks after his rocky restart. The 36-year-old is 52-under par over his past four tournaments, including his 30-under par domination at TPC Boston two weeks ago. Johnson is ninth on tour in strokes gained total and eighth in scoring average, and those stats have been improving dramatically since he shot consecutive 80s at the Memorial and withdrew from the 3M Open.

Johnson also loves the consistency of Daniel Berger, who is sixth in the 2020 FedEx Cup standings and has seven top-10 finishes this season. The 27-year-old ranks fourth in scoring average this season and 14th in strokes gained putting. He tied for 25th at the BMW after opening with 73-74, but he was 35-under over his previous three events. He won the Charles Schwab Challenge and has three other top-three finishes, all coming since the restart.

How to make 2020 Tour Championship predictions

This week at East Lake, Johnson is all over an underdog who comes off a great week at Olympia Fields. This veteran player could be primed for his first win in more than two years, and it would be the biggest of his career. See who it is, and get all of Johnson's top PGA picks, right here.

Who wins the Tour Championship 2020? Where do Johnson and Rahm finish? And which monster long shot is a must-back? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full leaderboard, picks and analysis for the 2020 Tour Championship, all from the insider who has crushed his golf picks.

2020 Tour Championship odds (via William Hill)

Dustin Johnson 8-5

Jon Rahm 14-5

Justin Thomas 6-1

Webb Simpson 12-1

Collin Morikawa 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 22-1

Rory McIlroy 22-1

Daniel Berger 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Patrick Reed 55-1

Harris English 55-1

Brendon Todd 80-1

Sung-Jae Im 90-1

Scottie Scheffler 90-1

Tyrrell Hatton 100-1

Joaquin Niemann 125-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

Viktor Hovland 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Billy Horschel 200-1

Abraham Anser 250-1

Ryan Palmer 300-1

Kevin Na 300-1

Lanto Griffin 300-1

Cameron Champ 400-1

Cameron Smith 400-1

Mackenzie Hughes 400-1

Marc Leishman 500-1