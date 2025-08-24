2025 Tour Championship purse, prize money: Payouts for Tommy Fleetwood, field at FedEx Cup Playoffs
The final FedEx Cup purse was different than years past but still significant
The final 72 holes of the 2025 PGA Tour season decided who took home the grand prize offered by the FedEx Cup Playoffs. While the 2025 Tour Championship again served as the season finale for the top 30 players on the PGA Tour, but the purse and prize funds looked different this season given the PGa Tour's decision to change the playing format for the final tournament.
Instead of the near-$83 million purse and $25 million winner's prize that had previously been dished out, the Tour Championship this year offered a $40 million purse with $10 million going to the winner, Tommy Fleetwood. Not bad considering this marked Fleetwood's first career win on the PGA Tour and he had just coughed up the lead at a prior playoff event two weeks earlier.
The rest of the FedEx Cup money had been doled out at various check points throughout this last month with those near the top of the FedEx Cup standings following the conclusion of play at the Wyndham Championship and BMW Championship getting rewarded handsomely. With some of that money already in the pockets of players, competitors at the Tour Championship were fighting for a bit less overall. Still, everyone who finished T8 or better cleared seven figures for their work in Atlanta, those who finished inside the top half of this 30-man field cleared $500,000.
That's a lot of money to throw around, of course, and plenty has already been handed out throughout the 2025 season. Let's take a look at how the $40 million sum got divided among the top 30 players on the PGA Tour this season.
2025 Tour Championship payout, prize money
Tour Championship purse: $40 million
1st: $10,000,000 -- Tommy Fleetwood
2nd: $5,000,000 -- Russell Henley, Patrick Cantlay ($4,352,500 each)
3rd: $3,705,000
4th: $3,200,000 -- Corey Conners, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young ($2,616,667 each)
5th: $2,750,000
6th: $1,900,000
7th: $1,400,000 -- Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Keegan Bradley ($1,121,667 each)
8th: $1,065,000
9th: $900,000
10th: $735,000 -- Chris Gotterup, Ben Griffin ($715,000 each)
11th: $695,000
12th: $660,000 -- Viktor Hovland
13th: $625,000 -- Brian Harman, Harris English, Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry ($570,000 each)
14th: $590,000
15th: $560,000
16th: $505,000
17th: $490,000 -- Harry Hall, Robert MacIntyre ($482,500 each)
18th: $475,000
19th: $460,000 -- Collin Morikawa, Nick Taylor ($452,500 each)
20th: $445,000
21st: $430,000 -- Justin Rose, Ludvig Åberg ($422,500 each)
22nd: $415,000
23rd: $400,000 -- Rory McIlroy, Maverick McNealy ($395,000 each)
24th: $390,000
25th: $380,000 -- J.J. Spaun, Andrew Novak ($378,500 each)
26th: $375,000
27th: $370,000 -- Sungjae Im, Jacob Bridgeman ($368,500 each)
28th: $365,000
29th: $360,000 -- Hideki Matsuyama
30th: $355,000 -- Sepp Straka