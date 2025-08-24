The final 72 holes of the 2025 PGA Tour season decided who took home the grand prize offered by the FedEx Cup Playoffs. While the 2025 Tour Championship again served as the season finale for the top 30 players on the PGA Tour, but the purse and prize funds looked different this season given the PGa Tour's decision to change the playing format for the final tournament.

Instead of the near-$83 million purse and $25 million winner's prize that had previously been dished out, the Tour Championship this year offered a $40 million purse with $10 million going to the winner, Tommy Fleetwood. Not bad considering this marked Fleetwood's first career win on the PGA Tour and he had just coughed up the lead at a prior playoff event two weeks earlier.

The rest of the FedEx Cup money had been doled out at various check points throughout this last month with those near the top of the FedEx Cup standings following the conclusion of play at the Wyndham Championship and BMW Championship getting rewarded handsomely. With some of that money already in the pockets of players, competitors at the Tour Championship were fighting for a bit less overall. Still, everyone who finished T8 or better cleared seven figures for their work in Atlanta, those who finished inside the top half of this 30-man field cleared $500,000.

That's a lot of money to throw around, of course, and plenty has already been handed out throughout the 2025 season. Let's take a look at how the $40 million sum got divided among the top 30 players on the PGA Tour this season.

2025 Tour Championship payout, prize money

Tour Championship purse: $40 million

1st: $10,000,000 -- Tommy Fleetwood

2nd: $5,000,000 -- Russell Henley, Patrick Cantlay ($4,352,500 each)

3rd: $3,705,000

4th: $3,200,000 -- Corey Conners, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young ($2,616,667 each)

5th: $2,750,000

6th: $1,900,000

7th: $1,400,000 -- Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Keegan Bradley ($1,121,667 each)

8th: $1,065,000

9th: $900,000

10th: $735,000 -- Chris Gotterup, Ben Griffin ($715,000 each)

11th: $695,000

12th: $660,000 -- Viktor Hovland

13th: $625,000 -- Brian Harman, Harris English, Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry ($570,000 each)

14th: $590,000

15th: $560,000

16th: $505,000

17th: $490,000 -- Harry Hall, Robert MacIntyre ($482,500 each)

18th: $475,000

19th: $460,000 -- Collin Morikawa, Nick Taylor ($452,500 each)

20th: $445,000

21st: $430,000 -- Justin Rose, Ludvig Åberg ($422,500 each)

22nd: $415,000

23rd: $400,000 -- Rory McIlroy, Maverick McNealy ($395,000 each)

24th: $390,000

25th: $380,000 -- J.J. Spaun, Andrew Novak ($378,500 each)

26th: $375,000

27th: $370,000 -- Sungjae Im, Jacob Bridgeman ($368,500 each)

28th: $365,000

29th: $360,000 -- Hideki Matsuyama

30th: $355,000 -- Sepp Straka