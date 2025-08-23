2025 Tour Championship purse, prize money: Payouts from FedEx Cup Playoffs finale at East Lake Golf Club
The Tour Championship's purse will look a little different than years past given the change in the format
The final 72 holes of the 2025 PGA Tour season will decide who takes home the final prize of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The 2025 Tour Championship once again serves as the postseason finale for the top 30 players on the PGA Tour, but the purse and prize funds will look a little bit different this season given the Tour's decision to change the playing format for the final tournament.
Instead of the near $83 million purse and $25 million winner's prize that had previously been dished out, the Tour Championship will offer a $40 million purse with $10 million going to the winner. The rest of the money has been doled out at various check points throughout this last month with those near the top of the FedEx Cup standings following the conclusion of play at the Wyndham Championship and the BMW Championship being rewarded handsomely.
With some of that money already in the pockets of players, competitors at the Tour Championship will fight for $40 million with everyone inside the top eight expecting to clear seven figures for their work in Atlanta. Those who finish inside the top half of this 30-man field will clear $500,000 while the check for just showing up comes in at $355,000.
That's a lot of money to throw around, of course, and plenty has already been handed out throughout the 2025 season. Let's take a look at the payout list for the 30 players who qualified for the season finale, and be sure to check out a complete 2025 Tour Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can follow the action all weekend.
2025 Tour Championship payout, prize money
Tour Championship purse: $40 million
1st: $10,000,000
2nd: $5,000,000
3rd: $3,705,000
4th: $3,200,000
5th: $2,750,000
6th: $1,900,000
7th: $1,400,000
8th: $1,065,000
9th: $900,000
10th: $735,000
11th: $695,000
12th: $660,000
13th: $625,000
14th: $590,000
15th: $560,000
16th: $505,000
17th: $490,000
18th: $475,000
19th: $460,000
20th: $445,000
21st: $430,000
22nd: $415,000
23rd: $400,000
24th: $390,000
25th: $380,000
26th: $375,000
27th: $370,000
28th: $365,000
29th: $360,000
30th: $355,000