The final 72 holes of the 2025 PGA Tour season will decide who takes home the final prize of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The 2025 Tour Championship once again serves as the postseason finale for the top 30 players on the PGA Tour, but the purse and prize funds will look a little bit different this season given the Tour's decision to change the playing format for the final tournament.

Instead of the near $83 million purse and $25 million winner's prize that had previously been dished out, the Tour Championship will offer a $40 million purse with $10 million going to the winner. The rest of the money has been doled out at various check points throughout this last month with those near the top of the FedEx Cup standings following the conclusion of play at the Wyndham Championship and the BMW Championship being rewarded handsomely.

With some of that money already in the pockets of players, competitors at the Tour Championship will fight for $40 million with everyone inside the top eight expecting to clear seven figures for their work in Atlanta. Those who finish inside the top half of this 30-man field will clear $500,000 while the check for just showing up comes in at $355,000.

That's a lot of money to throw around, of course, and plenty has already been handed out throughout the 2025 season. Let's take a look at the payout list for the 30 players who qualified for the season finale, and be sure to check out a complete 2025 Tour Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can follow the action all weekend.

2025 Tour Championship payout, prize money

Tour Championship purse: $40 million

1st: $10,000,000

2nd: $5,000,000

3rd: $3,705,000

4th: $3,200,000

5th: $2,750,000

6th: $1,900,000

7th: $1,400,000

8th: $1,065,000

9th: $900,000

10th: $735,000

11th: $695,000

12th: $660,000

13th: $625,000

14th: $590,000

15th: $560,000

16th: $505,000

17th: $490,000

18th: $475,000

19th: $460,000

20th: $445,000

21st: $430,000

22nd: $415,000

23rd: $400,000

24th: $390,000

25th: $380,000

26th: $375,000

27th: $370,000

28th: $365,000

29th: $360,000

30th: $355,000