2025 Tour Championship tee times, pairings: Friday schedule, coverage, groupings for Round 2 at East Lake
Two familiar faces will bring up the rear in the second round of the FedEx Cup finale
It will be a quick turnaround for the 30 players competing in the 2025 Tour Championship as second-round tee times have been moved up Friday due to forecasted thunderstorms in the Atlanta area. As such, the first pairing will begin its second round at 8 a.m. ET -- three hours earlier than the first round -- with the final twosome of Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley starting at 10:44 a.m.
Scheffler skirted into the final pairing at East Lake Golf club thanks to a birdie on his final hole. He will be paired with his Presidents Cup teammate from last year, who led the way Thursday with an opening 9-under 61 to create a two-stroke lead on the world's No. 1 player.
Ahead of the two Americans are a couple more in Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa at 10:33 a.m., while Justin Thomas and Robert MacIntyre get onto the golf course one pairing ahead at 10:22 a.m.
Three-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy made birdie on his last hole to push his second-round tee time a bit later; will be paired with first-time Tour Championship participant Jacob Bridgeman at 9:44 a.m.
Let's take a look at all 15 pairings for the second round of the 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.
All times Eastern
2025 Tour Championship tee times, Friday pairings
- 8 a.m. — Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka
- 8:11 a.m. — Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley
- 8:22 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Corey Conners
- 8:33 a.m. — Chris Gotterup, Harry Hall
- 8:44 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose
- 9 a.m. — Harris English, J.J. Spaun
- 9:11 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland
- 9:22 a.m. — Brian Harman, Cameron Young
- 9:33 a.m. — Nick Taylor, Sam Burns
- 9:44 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Jacob Bridgeman
- 10 a.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Ben Griffin
- 10:11 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:22 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Robert MacIntyre
- 10:33 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay
- 10:44 a.m. — Russell Henley, Scottie Scheffler