It will be a quick turnaround for the 30 players competing in the 2025 Tour Championship as second-round tee times have been moved up Friday due to forecasted thunderstorms in the Atlanta area. As such, the first pairing will begin its second round at 8 a.m. ET -- three hours earlier than the first round -- with the final twosome of Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley starting at 10:44 a.m.

Scheffler skirted into the final pairing at East Lake Golf club thanks to a birdie on his final hole. He will be paired with his Presidents Cup teammate from last year, who led the way Thursday with an opening 9-under 61 to create a two-stroke lead on the world's No. 1 player.

Ahead of the two Americans are a couple more in Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa at 10:33 a.m., while Justin Thomas and Robert MacIntyre get onto the golf course one pairing ahead at 10:22 a.m.

Three-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy made birdie on his last hole to push his second-round tee time a bit later; will be paired with first-time Tour Championship participant Jacob Bridgeman at 9:44 a.m.

Let's take a look at all 15 pairings for the second round of the 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

All times Eastern

2025 Tour Championship tee times, Friday pairings