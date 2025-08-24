Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay are tied atop the 2025 Tour Championship leaderboard at 16 under going into Sunday's final round in Atlanta. Fleetwood, famously, is still pursuing his first PGA Tour victory, while Cantlay is looking to snap a three-year winless drought and make himself a must-have player for the United States Ryder Cup team.

Those two will tee off in the final pairing on Sunday at 1:44 p.m. ET with Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley in the penultimate group at 1:33 p.m. Henley couldn't retain the lead after holding a share on Thursday and Friday night, but he sits just two off the leaders heading into the last 18 holes. Bradley, meanwhile, shot the round of the day on Saturday with a 63, making the U.S. Ryder Cup captain a near lock ... to pick himself a player next month at Bethpage Black.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has been the unquestioned best player on the PGA Tour this season, but he's four shts back going into Sunday as he looks to capture his second consecutive FedEx Cup title. He'll be joined at 1:22 p.m. by Cameron Young, who is also a Ryder Cup hopeful and is looking for another strong finish in his late surge this season.

Below you can find all 15 pairings for the final round of the 2025 Tour Championship in Atlanta. Make sure to check out the updates in our Tour Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can watch as much action as possible Sunday

All times Eastern

2025 Tour Championship tee times, Sunday pairings