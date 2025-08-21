Just like that, the FedEx Cup Playoffs field is down to 30 players. The 2025 Tour Championship is once again hosting those who were skilled enough to skirt past the first two playoff checkpoints and into the postseason finale where $10 million will be awarded to this week's eventual winner.

Unlike recent iterations of the Tour Championship that featured a staggered start, this year's Tour Championship sees all 30 players begin their tournaments at even par, meaning everyone has an equal chance at taking home the FedEx Cup crown. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler tops that list, of course, as he looks to become the first man to successfully go back-to-back in the season-long race.

Scheffler will be his defense at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday alongside the man with the most FedEx Cup titles (three), Rory McIlroy. Before the top two players in the FedEx Cup standings stand on the first tee box at East Lake Golf Club, a number of quality pairings will take to the golf course. Check out the complete 2025 Tour Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can follow the action all week long.

Those include the one exactly two hours before the final tee time with Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa beginning their tournaments at noon. Linked to one another since their college days and turning professional around the same time, this duo kicks off a run of pairings that could be seen in a month's time at Bethpage Black -- albeit on opposite sides.

Wyndham Championship winner Cameron Young is paired with Swedish superstar Ludvig Åberg at 12:49 p.m., and they precede a couple of Georgia Bulldogs in Russell Henley and Sepp Straka at 1:27 p.m. The penultimate pair is made of two U.S. Open winners in Justin Rose and this year's champion J.J. Spaun at 1:49 p.m.

Let's take a look at all 15 pairings for the first round of the 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Follow Tour Championship leaderboard live updates throughout Round 1 on Thursday.

All times Eastern

2025 Tour Championship tee times, Thursday pairings