The 2025 Tour Championship has produced low scores the first two days of competition at a rain-softened East Lake Golf Club with Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley sharing the 36-hole lead at 13 under par. After tee times were moved up to ensure play finished before rain fell Friday afternoon, Saturday's third round will return to a normal schedule with all 30 players teeing off in the afternoon hours.

That means plenty of time for the top 30 golfers on the PGA Tour to rest up following a short turnaround from the first to second round. Players will get nearly 24 hours to regroup before getting back on the course for the third round on Saturday.

Fleetwood and Henley will battle in the final pairing, which starts at 3 p.m. ET, with Fleetwood once again trying to get himself across the line for that first PGA Tour victory. Two groups ahead of them will be Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler at 2:38 p.m. -- the marquee pairing of the chase pack. Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns figure to have a large following in the 2:16 p.m. tee time as they both hope to climb closer to the leaders on moving day in Atlanta.

United States Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley will be paired at 1:49 p.m. with a player hoping to compete for him next month in Justin Thomas. Bradley's picks are due next Wednesday, and the captain admitted Friday that he's struggling to stay focused on his own play with that date looming -- although he managed his game well with a 64 in the second round.

Below you can find all 15 pairings for the third round of the 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake, and be sure to check out the updates Tour Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can watch as much action as possible Saturday.

All times Eastern

2025 Tour Championship tee times, Saturday pairings