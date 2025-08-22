The 2025 PGA Tour season comes to an end this week with the Tour Championship at its long-time home at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings all started from the same spot in their pursuit of the FedEx Cup title, as the old starting strokes format was retired. The man who comes out on top at East Lake Golf Club will take home the Tour Championship trophy, FedEx Cup trophy and a $10 million paycheck, as the PGA Tour is shelling out $40 million in total prize money for the event.

The overwhelming favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, fresh off his fifth win of the year at the BMW Championship. While Scheffler already collected nearly $20 million in prize money and bonuses in the playoffs, the world No. 1 will be looking to cap off a lucrative August with one more win and big payday. Scheffler may sit two shots back of 18-hole leader Russell Henley entering Round 2 on Friday, but he remains the top player on the odds board at even odds to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup, per Caesars Sportsbook.

Trying to prevent Scheffler from winning his second straight Tour Championship is not only Henley but an 11-man chasing pack that includes world No. 2 Rory McIlroy. The Ulsterman is hoping to cap off his season with a strong finish after fading off a torrid early pace in 2025. Other past winners at East Lake in this year's field include Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas, while Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood and others seek their first Tour Championship and FedEx Cup title.

Here's how you can watch the race for the FedEx Cup title all weekend in Atlanta. Check out a full slate of Tour Championship tee times and pairings for Round 2 at East Lake.

All times Eastern

2025 Tour Championship TV schedule

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 8 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Live streaming: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: Noon

PGA Tour Live: 12-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Early streaming: 1-2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 2:30-7 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 2:30-7 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 11:00 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Early streaming: 12-1:30 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 1:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 1:30-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio