Tournament of Champion longest drives: Dustin Johnson dominates in Maui

The Tournament of Champions is an annual producer of some of the longest drives on the PGA Tour. Because of the way the Plantation Course at Kapalua slopes, it's fairly easy to send a tee shot -- or several of them -- 400-plus yards.

Of the 34 players in the field, 27 hit one 400 or more yards over the 72-hole event last week. This is not unusual and neither is the man who finds himself at the top of that list, champion Dustin Johnson.

Rickie, Perez, Leishman, Horschel, Ryan Armour, Austin Cook and Jonas Blixt. These are the only players who DIDN'T hit a drive of at least 400 yards this week. — Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) January 8, 2018

While Kevin Chappell actually led the field in drives at 400-plus yards, Johnson tied Hudson Swafford for the longest poke of the week at 430 yards. It came on a par 4, and it landed 3 inches from the hole.

Most of the top drives of the week came on the 516-yard par-4 7th hole, and there were a lot of them. According to the ShotLink data (collected by friend of the blog, @VC606), there were 64 drives from the 34-player field that went 400 or more yards. The 10 longest are listed below.

To give you some better context, the 10th-longest drive on the week went 415 yards. That would have ranked as the 7th-longest drive on the PGA Tour for all of last season.