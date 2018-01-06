Tournament of Champions: Jordan Spieth bounces back in a thrilling Round 2

Marc Leishman and Brian Harman co-lead the Tournament of Champions after two days at 10 under par, but the real story of the second day is that the No. 1 and No. 2 players in the world, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth, were a combined 12 under par and moved to within striking distance of the top of the leaderboard.

The wind continued to howl in Kapalua, but the scoring improved in Round 2. There were eight rounds in the 60s (compared to six in Round 1) and just eight players over par (10 in Round 1). So the event is shaping up to be a little closer to the 20-under or better number we're used to seeing, which should make for a fun weekend with a loaded leaderboard.

Here are five takeaways from the second day in Maui.

1. Jordan Spieth is Jordan Spieth: The No. 2 player in the world rebounded with a 7-under 66 on Friday to get himself into the thick of it going into the weekend. The reason? Well, every part of his game was at least a little bit better, but it was his putter that really went the other way on Friday as he gained four more strokes on the field than he did on Thursday. This is reason No. 384 why Spieth is so hard to hold off if you're the leader of a tournament. He just keeps coming and coming, and eventually they start dropping.

Godspeed this weekend, top of the leaderboard.

"Today I just kind of said, 'I'm 2-over, and hey, if it doesn't turn out then it's just the start of the year, may as well fire at stuff.' I just felt more free today, which certainly helped. I had a really rusty short game. Today was a good day for it. Doesn't mean it's back, it means that it was progress. Progress is good."

2. What's up with the greens? A lot of the talk on Twitter and at the event has been about the greens, specifically the 14th, which is admittedly not pretty.

Hashtag no filter pic.twitter.com/h5PsJsLsPD — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) January 5, 2018

While it looks bad and is causing putts to slow down, players actually haven't said a ton about it yet. There hasn't been the moaning and groaning like there was at Quail Hollow a few years ago when the grass on those greens died. Maybe it will come as the week wears on, but so far it appears to be more of an aesthetic nuisance more than anything.

Greens seem to be rolling well, but this was posted in player locker room in Maui this week. @grungyump pic.twitter.com/C5wPjLbPIM — Rex Hoggard (@RexHoggardGC) January 5, 2018

3. D.J. is a problem: In my 2018 predictions, I insinuated some drift from the No. 1 player in the world this year, noting that he would finish 2018 at No. 3. It's not like I expected him to fall off the planet, but after what he said before the Tournament of Champions (that it's not crazy to think he could win eight times) and the start he's gotten off to (9 under and one back after 36 holes), I already regret it. He's so good and so indomitable that there's absolutely no reason outside of freak injury to think he won't win 3-4 times a season.

He shot a 5-under 68 on Friday.

.@DJohnsonPGA: 11th round of 68 or better at @Sentry_TOC, most of any player since making his debut here in 2009 — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) January 6, 2018

4. The 18th hole is a terrific ending: I don't know if this is architectural blasphemy, but I love the finishing hole on this course. You get to watch the best players in the world try to rope hook 3-woods into a green that feeds towards the hole. Even if they come up short, the pins are usually such that a long putt or chip can be stopped in scoring range. Eagle opportunities abound on this hole, which is exactly what I want in my par-5 finishing holes.

Chip it.

Watch it.

Tap it in.@DJohnsonPGA is tied for the lead at 9 under after a birdie at the 18th.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/AriWK7J1DX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 6, 2018

5. Marc Leishman's ball flight rocks: Big Leish is kind of perfect for this event. His ball flight can cut against the whipping Maui winds, and he can work it with ease in a big ballpark. Guys like him are fun as hell to watch in windy conditions on ball-striker's tracks, and his game is as good as it's ever been right now. Zero surprises from me if he wins this week or wins multiple times (including a major championship this year).