Tournament of Champions: Powerhouse shootout on tap between Johnson, Rahm

Three rounds of the 2018 Tournament of Champions are in the books, and Dustin Johnson leads at 16 under after 54 holes. D.J. shot a round-of-the-day, 7-under 66 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over Brian Harman going into the final round on Sunday. Just behind those two are Jon Rahm at 12 under and Rickie Fowler and Jason Dufner at 11 under.

Johnson put the pedal down early as he went out in 3-under 33 before making three more birdies and an eagle on the back to take a lap around the field. His preposterous drives might never look as gorgeous as they do this week every year in Maui, and he showed that off all day.

But it was his approach shots that sent him into the lead as he gained nearly four strokes on the rest of the field in that category. When you're holing out from places like this, it's easy to see why.

Wait for it, wait for it, wait for it ...



BOOM! New leader! 🦅 #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/dvcOiHyxyF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 6, 2018

Here are five thoughts from another fun day at the opening event of 2018.

1. Jon Rahm, 0-60: The Spaniard went from out of contention to completely nuclear in the span of three holes on Saturday. Rahm went birdie-eagle-birdie on holes 14-16 and birdied No. 18 as well for good measure. He's a walking air strike just waiting for detonation, and he got the go ahead in Round 3. I'm here for a final round bomb show between him and D.J. as he trails the No. 1 player in the world by four on the course and just three in the world rankings.

I'm also here for his visor look and agree with this take from our friend Tron Carter that Rahm needs to either go with the mustache or grow out the lettuce.

If the #RahmThreat is committed to rocking a visor then he needs to do two of things:



1) Grow an uncomfortably raw mustache

2) Cultivate more flow - no haircuts pic.twitter.com/zXLkD58m0O — Tron Carter (@TronCarterNLU) January 6, 2018

2. Perez-Johnson group must-listen TV: There's a 100 percent chance they were NSFW, but how amazing do you think the conversations between Johnson and Pat Perez were? Two ball-striking savants who are simultaneously at the stage of their careers where they've stopped caring about what anybody else thinks. The PGA Tour might have to sell the rights to HBO, but I would watch and listen to 18 holes of that pairing.

3. Koepka's big struggle: D.A. Points is 7 over through three days at Kapalua ... and he's beating Koepka by four. One of my predictions for 2018 is that Koepka would slide in the world golf rankings, but I didn't think it would happen this quickly. Koepka has four doubles on the week, and he's last in the field in putting (which was a strength in 2017). There have only been eight scores over 75 this week, and Koepka has two of them (and his other was a 74). It's (very) early, but it hasn't been pretty thus far.

4. D.J.'s (early) chance at history: He has a long runway to get there, but it would be mighty impressive if Johnson could touch off a win in his 11th consecutive season this early in January. He's the -200 favorite in Vegas to shut it down on Sunday, and he would join Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods and several others as one of the most consistent winners in PGA Tour history if he does so.

With a win this week, @DJohnsonPGA would become just the 10th player in @PGATOUR history to win in 11 straight seasons, joining:



Nicklaus

Palmer

Casper

Woods

Trevino

Hagen

Snead

Cooper

Diegel — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) January 6, 2018

But before you show me the Vince Carter "it's over" GIF, remember that Johnson led the HSBC Champions in the fall by six going into the final round, and he lost by two. Johnson has won here before back in 2013, but that China collapse is fresh in my memory, even if it's likely not fresh in his.

5. Not all heroes wear capes: Case in point is this kid who rolled up to the Hero World Challenge on Saturday probably not expecting much. Then when Jordan Spieth called on him to make a play, he made a dang play! Some kids talk about it. Other kids, like this one, are about it. A deserved ProV1 from the No. 2 player in the world.