TPC River Highlands has a history of yielding low scores, and a quality field will try to take advantage of that when the 2021 Travelers Championship tees off Thursday. The course outside Hartford, Conn., was the site of Jim Furyk's 58 in 2016, the lowest round in PGA Tour history. And Dustin Johnson won last year's event thanks in part to a 61 in the third round. Patrick Cantlay also holds the low round by an amateur in a PGA Tour event after shooting 60 here in 2011. Johnson and Cantlay are among the favorites in a 2021 Travelers Championship field that includes five of the world's top-10 golfers.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau as the 12-1 co-favorites in its latest 2021 Travelers Championship odds, followed by Brooks Koepka at 14-1. Other players expected to contend include Cantlay and Paul Casey at 16-1, Scottie Scheffler (25-1) and Tony Finau (28-1). Before you lock in your 2021 Travelers Championship predictions, you really need to see who legendary golf insider Sal Johnson is backing.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson has a strong feel for when a player's momentum will make a difference. Before last week's U.S. Open, he pegged Jon Rahm among his best bets to win and touted Louis Oosthuizen at 45-1 as his top long-shot candidate.

"I think he is ready to finally win a big event," Johnson said of Rahm before the event, adding, "Torrey is right up his alley."

The result? Rahm and Oosthuizen took it down to the wire, with Rahm draining long, curling birdie putts on his final two holes to surge past Oosthuizen and win by a stroke at 6 under.

Johnson also knows the layout at TPC River Highlands and has a strong history of picks there. In 2019, he pegged Chez Reavie as one of his long-shot contenders, citing the journeyman's accuracy off the tee and on approach. All he did was go out and win his second PGA Tour event by four strokes.

The previous year, Johnson featured Bubba Watson in his best bets, noting Watson was 73 strokes under par in his previous 30 rounds at this course. The result: Watson rallied from a six-stroke deficit to win by three, at a whopping 17-under.

He also knows when surging players are poised for a breakthrough. He tabbed Sungjae Im as a top contender before his first Tour win at the Honda Classic last season, then touted Tyrrell Hatton before he got his first tour victory the following week. Anyone who has followed Johnson's advice has cashed in huge.

Now Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf stats database, has released his highly confident Travelers Championship 2021 expert picks, and they will surprise you.

Top 2021 Travelers Championship expert picks

Shockingly, the golf expert is fading Dustin Johnson, who is the co-favorite and defending champion. The 36-year-old has appeared to be working his way back from his slump and tied for 19th at the U.S. Open after a top-10 finish the previous week. But the golf expert says the reigning FedEx Cup champ is still struggling with his putter and is "looking good in places but not playing consistently well for 72 holes." He could break through again at River Highlands, but he isn't among Johnson's picks to win this week.

On the other hand, Johnson knows DeChambeau is going to come out hot after his collapse in the U.S. Open. The 27-year-old's back nine at Torrey Pines could not have been worse, as he shot 8-over par, squandering his chance at defending his US Open title. He went from the lead as he made the turn to a tie for 26th, and he is likely to take it out on the ball and River Highlands this week. He is ranked sixth in the world and is the longest driver (323.5 yards) on tour. He also is second in strokes gained total and 37th in strokes gained putting and has 14 eagles (T-1) this season.

Johnson sees Koepka's health improving weekly, and he also will want to atone for his finish at Torrey Pines. Koepka tied for fourth at 2-under par at the U.S. Open, but he had three bogeys and lipped out a birdie putt on the back nine. He was massively disappointed that he failed to win his fifth major, especially after he tied for second at the PGA Championship last month. The 31-year-old was playing well before his March knee surgery, winning in the Waste Management Phoenix Open in early February and finishing as runner-up at the Concession two weeks later. He is 14th in scoring average (70.045).

How to make 2021 Travelers Championship predictions

Johnson is touting a major long shot who comes in at well over 40-1 odds in William Hill's 2021 Travelers Championship odds. This forgotten veteran has been in an extended slump, but it looks like he's over the hump, and he could pull off a massive victory this week.

Who wins the 2021 Travelers Championship? Where do DeChambeau and Koepka finish? And which huge long-shot is a must-back? Check out the odds below.

2021 Travelers Championship odds, field, top contenders

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Brooks Koepka 14-1

Paul Casey 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Scottie Scheffler 22-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Brian Harman 30-1

Abraham Ancer 33-1

Kevin Streelman 33-1

Harris English 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 35-1

Matthew Wolff 40-1

Charley Hoffman 40-1

Sam Burns 45-1

Cameron Smith 45-1

Bubba Watson 45-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Rickie Fowler 50-1

Russell Henley 50-1

Garrick Higgo 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Keegan Bradley 55-1

Jason Day 60-1

Si-Woo Kim 50-1

Emiliano Grillo 66-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Max Homa 66-1

Ian Poulter 66-1

Phil Mickelson 66-1

Kevin Na 66-1

Cameron Tringale 70-1

Francesco Molinari 70-1

Russell Knox 100-1

Aaron Wise 70-1

Talor Gooch 100-1

Stewart Cink 80-1

Carlos Ortiz 80-1

Doc Redman 66-1

Brandt Snedeker 100-1

Matt Jones 125-1

Kevin Kisner 100-1

Zach Johnson 100-1

Chris Kirk 100-1

Patton Kizzire 100-1

Brendan Steele 100-1

Brendon Todd 90-1

Harold Varner 80-1

Guido Migliozzi 100-1

Keith Mitchell 125-1

C.T. Pan 125-1

Chez Reavie 125-1

Mackenzie Hughes 100-1

Pat Perez 125-1

Joel Dahmen 150-1

Doug Ghim 125-1

Adam Hadwin 125-1

Troy Merritt 125-1

Lanto Griffin 100-1

Erik Van Rooyen 125-1

Maverick McNealy 125-1

David Lipsky 150-1

Luke List 150-1

Joseph Bramlett 150-1

Dylan Frittelli 150-1

Steve Stricker 150-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Kyle Stanley 125-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Matthew NeSmith 150-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 150-1

Ryan Moore 150-1

Harry Higgs 200-1

Scott Piercy 200-1

Satoshi Kodaira 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Danny Lee 175-1

Hank Lebioda 200-1

Michael Thompson 200-1

Kevin Chappell 250-1

Rory Sabbatini 250-1

Adam Long 200-1

Vaughn Taylor 200-1

Will Gordon 200-1

Chesson Hadley 150-1

Nick Taylor 200-1

Denny McCarthy 250-1

Vincent Whaley 200-1

Ryan Armour 200-1

Wyndham Clark 200-1

Henrik Norlander 200-1

Adam Schenk 200-1

Richy Werenski 150-1

Bronson Burgoon 200-1

Byeong Hun An 250-1

Sepp Straka 250-1

Brice Garnett 250-1

Nate Lashley 250-1

Chase Seiffert 200-1

Beau Hossler 250-1

Andrew Putnam 250-1

Tom Lewis 250-1

Kramer Hickok 250-1

Tom Hoge 250-1

Roger Sloan 250-1

Mark Hubbard 250-1

Hudson Swafford 300-1

Brian Stuard 300-1

Bo Van Pelt 300-1

Davis Thompson 300-1

Anirban Lahiri 300-1

Jason Dufner 300-1

Brandon Hagy 300-1

Tyler Duncan 300-1

Cameron Percy 350-1

Sam Ryder 300-1

Robert Streb 350-1

J.B. Holmes 350-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 400-1

Austin Eckroat 200-1

Rob Oppenheim 400-1

Michael Gligic 400-1

Scott Brown 400-1

Luke Donald 400-1

David Hearn 500-1

John Pak 400-1

Tyler McCumber 400-1

Peter Malnati 400-1

Austin Cook 400-1

Kris Ventura 400-1

Robby Shelton 500-1

Jim Herman 500-1

Chase Koepka 500-1

Sean O'Hair 500-1

Kevin Tway 500-1

Ted Potter 500-1

Brian Gay 500-1

Rafael Campos 500-1

Brian Keiser 500-1

Scott Harrington 500-1

Nick Watney 750-1

William McGirt 750-1

Jonas Blixt 750-1

Hunter Mahan 750-1

Kevin Stadler 1000-1

Martin Trainer 1000-1

J.J. Henry 1000-1

Michael Kim 1000-1

Alex Beach 1000-1