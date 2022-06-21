A loaded post-major PGA Tour field will tee up Thursday to start the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. Six of the world's top 10 players and the top four in the FedEx Cup standings are scheduled to compete this week. The proximity of the Hartford area to Boston gives many players a chance to play again before heading overseas to prepare for the Scottish Open, which runs July 7-10. The year's final major, the British Open at St. Andrews, is the following week. Leading the field is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who comes in off a runner-up finish at Brookline last week. Rory McIlroy will play for the fourth week in a row, and he tied for fifth at the U.S. Open. The past six Travelers Championship winners have played the U.S. Open the previous week, including defending champion Harris English. He tied for third in the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines last year. Scores are expected to be low at TPC River Highlands, the second-shortest course on the PGA Tour behind Pebble Beach.
And in last week's picks for the 2022 U.S. Open, he nailed Matt Fitzpatrick winning at Brookline. "He is very close to putting it all together and winning for the first time on the PGA Tour," Johnson said. "What better place to do it than on the course where he won the 2013 Amateur?"
Fitzpatrick relied on his course knowledge and unflappable nature to post a final-round 68 to hold off Masters champion Scheffler and many of the tour's top players. It was the Englishman's first PGA Tour title, and Johnson saw it coming.
The expert also knows what is required to win at TPC River Highlands. Before last year's Travelers, he pegged Harris English as one of his top contenders. "The course is good for his game," Johnson said, noting that he was coming in off a third-place finish in the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.
Before the PGA Championship, Johnson predicted that if Thomas made his putts, he could definitely win. Thomas had his best week of the season on the greens, gaining more than 1.5 strokes putting to rank second in the field. The result? He beat Will Zalatoris in a playoff to win his second Wanamaker Trophy.
In his previous set of predictions for SportsLine, Johnson was all over Scheffler and nailed the Masters winner for the third time in four years. Anyone who has followed Johnson's picks his way up.
Top 2022 Travelers Championship expert picks
Shockingly, Johnson is fading Thomas, even though the two-time PGA Championship winner is having a stellar season. He should have the game to succeed at River Highlands, but he hasn't done it so far. The 29-year-old has missed the cut three times in seven Travelers starts, and his only top-30 finish was a tie for third in 2016. He also is likely to be licking his wounds from his T-37 finish at Brookline, where he had 10 bogeys and just four birdies on the weekend.
On the other hand, the expert knows that McIlroy has been the most consistent golfer on tour this season, and he followed his Canadian Open win with a tie for fifth at the U.S. Open. His numbers are impeccable across the board, as he is first in strokes gained off the tee, strokes gained total and scoring average (68.657). He has 33 pro wins, and his two this year give him 21 on the PGA Tour. He has played the Travelers three times and finished no lower than 17th.
Johnson also has considered that Burns' only weakness this season has been driving accuracy, and that won't be a major factor this week. The 25-year-old ranks ninth in the world on the strength of a season that includes three victories and eight top-10 finishes in 18 tournaments. He went into the final round at Brookline just three shots off the lead but shot 86 to end up tied for 27th. Burns is fifth in greens in regulation and fifth in par breakers, so he can score low.
2022 Travelers Championship odds, field, top contenders
