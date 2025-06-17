The final signature event of the PGA Tour season takes place this week from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. It is the 2025 Travelers Championship as the tour stays in the Northeast after last week's U.S. Open in Pennsylvania. The newest major winner, J.J. Spaun, is part of the 2025 Travelers Championship field, as are several top-ranked golfers he defeated for the title. There are 45 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking ready to tee off on Thursday, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.



Coming off a seventh-place finish at the U.S. Open, Scheffler is the +280 favorite, according to the 2025 Travelers Championship odds to repeat after winning this event a year ago. McIlroy is listed at +1100, while Schauffele, who won this tournament in 2022, is at +1200. Meanwhile, New England native, Keegan Bradley, looms as a PGA longshot at +4500 despite holding the tournament's scoring record courtesy of his 2023 win. Before making any 2025 Travelers Championship picks, you need to see the 2025 Travelers Championship predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

Kannon is an elite golfing handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1), and Adam Svensson (150-1). This season, he's already hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1) and Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans.

One surprise: Kannon loves the value of Robert MacIntyre as a 45-1 longshot after the best major finish of his career when he notched a runner-up at the U.S. Open. Kannon isn't concerned with any mental strain from coming so close to winning a major but failing to do so, as he actually sees this as a positive. "I understand this thinking but it has not always proven to be true," Kannon told SportsLine.".Rather, I'll take this as really strong current form for the Scotsman who has two top-6 finishes in his last four starts and was ninth earlier this season at The Players Championship, another Pete Dye design."

MacIntyre placed a respectable 16th in his only prior start at TPC River Highlands, which looks even better considering how he finished the event. He shot an even-par of 70 in the opening round before shooting 14-under over the last three rounds. He clearly found comfort at TPC River Highlands after that first day, which is something he can take with him into his second start at the course. See who else to back here.

2025 Travelers Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +280

Rory McIlroy +1100

Xander Schauffele +1200

Collin Morikawa +2000

Ludvig Åberg +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Viktor Hovland +3500

Corey Conners +4000

Sepp Straka +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Taylor Pendrith +5000

J.J. Spaun +5000

Russell Henley +5500

Cameron Young +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Min Woo Lee +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

Adam Scott +6000

Luke Clanton +6500

Tony Finau +6500

Maverick McNealy +7000

Harris English +7000

Si Woo Kim +7000

J.T. Poston +8000

Mackenzie Hughes +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Aaron Rai +8000

Daniel Berger +8000

Matt Fitzpatrick +9000

Brian Harman +9000

Wyndham Clark +9000

Max Greyserman +9000

Rickie Fowler +9000

Denny McCarthy +9000

Harry Hall +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Jason Day +9000

Tom Kim +9000

Max Homa +10000

Bud Cauley +11000

Thomas Detry +11000

Ryan Gerard +12000

Tom Hoge +12000

Michael Kim +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Sam Stevens +12000

Nick Taylor +12000

Andrew Novak +12000

Byeong Hun An +12000

Eric Cole +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Alex Noren +15000

Kevin Yu +15000