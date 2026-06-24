Travelers Championship 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Wyndham Clark in best bets

Keegan Bradley looks to win his second consecutive Travelers Championship when he takes part in the event at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. He won last year's event by one stroke over Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley. The 2026 Travelers Championsip, which begins on Thursday, will be played on the par-70, 6,844-yard course. Scottie Scheffler is the +440 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Others expected to contend include Tommy Fleetwood (+1600), Ludvig Aberg (+1800) and Xander Schauffele (+1800). Bradley is at +5500 to repeat as champ. Before making any 2026 Travelers Championship picks, you need to see the 2026 Travelers Championship predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.
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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 46-44-5 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Travelers Championship and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 Travelers Championship expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 Travelers Championship predictions: He's fading Wyndham Clark, who is +3500 at FanDuel, avoiding him in outright and head-to-head bets.
"So, this is the second of the two most recent major champions," Kannon said. "Rai did not play immediately the next week after winning at Aronimink in May but Clark is scheduled to go here in Cromwell after going gate-to-wire last week at Shinnecock. Had he not done anything much different from what he have been seeing out of Clark lately, he would probably be 40 or 50-1 to win this week -- not less than 30. And is he really going to compete at such a high level for the second straight week after accomplishing what he did in Southampton last week? I congratulate him in the fullest and hope he's partying like it's 1999 but again, I just can't imagine he is immediately ready to go through four days of all this again – against the best players in the world.
"I am seeing full tournament head-to-head matchup offerings with Clark against Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas this week. In each case, Clark is a big underdog. The oddsmakers, and probably Clark himself, know this is a tough spot for him to dial it right back up again. He may find that groove once again by the weekend but I don't think he comes out at a major championship level right from the start again this week." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 Travelers Championship picks
Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include a gigantic longshot of higher than 55-1 whose "form looks very solid and the golf course fits his game." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 Travelers Championship, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 PGA Travelers Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 PGA Travelers Championship, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.
2026 PGA Travelers Championship odds, favorites
See PGA Travelers Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +440
Tommy Fleetwood +1600
Ludvig Åberg +1800
Xander Schauffele +1800
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Cameron Young +2200
Justin Thomas +2500
Sam Burns +2500
Si Woo Kim +2500
Russell Henley +2700
Collin Morikawa +3000
Patrick Cantlay +3300
Wyndham Clark +3500
Viktor Hovland +4000
J.J. Spaun +4000
Aaron Rai +4000
Justin Rose +4500
Kurt Kitayama +4500
Alex Fitzpatrick +4500
Ben Griffin +4500
Chris Gotterup +4500
Robert MacIntyre +5500
Brian Harman +5500
Min Woo Lee +5500
Keegan Bradley +5500
Maverick McNealy +5500
Jordan Spieth +6000
Ryan Gerard +6000
Harris English +6000
Keith Mitchell +6000
J.T. Poston +6500
Gary Woodland +6500
Bud Cauley +6500
Shane Lowry +6500
Adam Scott +7000
Akshay Bhatia +7000
Kristoffer Reitan +7000
Hideki Matsuyama +7000
Sahith Theegala +7000
Jake Knapp +7000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Alex Noren +8000
Nicolai Højgaard +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Eric Cole +10000
Sepp Straka +10000
Rickie Fowler +10000
Samuel Stevens +10000
Ryo Hisatsune +10000
Ryan Fox +10000
Alex Smalley +10000
Harry Hall +12500
Ben James +12500
Sungjae Im +15000
Daniel Berger +15000
Andrew Novak +15000
Jason Day +15000
Nick Taylor +15000
Michael Kim +15000
Tony Finau +17500
Mac Meissner +17500
Taylor Pendrith +17500
Matt McCarty +17500
Denny McCarthy +22500
Jackson Suber +22500
Nico Echavarria +25000
Brandt Snedeker +25000
Lucas Glover +35000
Tom Hoge +50000
Jhonattan Vegas +75000
Mark Hubbard +75000
Brian Campbell +100000