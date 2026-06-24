Travelers Championship 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Wyndham Clark in best bets

Keegan Bradley looks to win his second consecutive Travelers Championship when he takes part in the event at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. He won last year's event by one stroke over Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley. The 2026 Travelers Championsip, which begins on Thursday, will be played on the par-70, 6,844-yard course. Scottie Scheffler is the +440 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Others expected to contend include Tommy Fleetwood (+1600), Ludvig Aberg (+1800) and Xander Schauffele (+1800). Bradley is at +5500 to repeat as champ. Before making any 2026 Travelers Championship picks, you need to see the 2026 Travelers Championship predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 46-44-5 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Travelers Championship and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 Travelers Championship expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 Travelers Championship predictions: He's fading Wyndham Clark, who is +3500 at FanDuel, avoiding him in outright and head-to-head bets.

"So, this is the second of the two most recent major champions," Kannon said. "Rai did not play immediately the next week after winning at Aronimink in May but Clark is scheduled to go here in Cromwell after going gate-to-wire last week at Shinnecock. Had he not done anything much different from what he have been seeing out of Clark lately, he would probably be 40 or 50-1 to win this week -- not less than 30. And is he really going to compete at such a high level for the second straight week after accomplishing what he did in Southampton last week? I congratulate him in the fullest and hope he's partying like it's 1999 but again, I just can't imagine he is immediately ready to go through four days of all this again – against the best players in the world.

"I am seeing full tournament head-to-head matchup offerings with Clark against Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas this week. In each case, Clark is a big underdog. The oddsmakers, and probably Clark himself, know this is a tough spot for him to dial it right back up again. He may find that groove once again by the weekend but I don't think he comes out at a major championship level right from the start again this week." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Travelers Championship picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include a gigantic longshot of higher than 55-1 whose "form looks very solid and the golf course fits his game." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 Travelers Championship, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 PGA Travelers Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 PGA Travelers Championship, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.

2026 PGA Travelers Championship odds, favorites

See PGA Travelers Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +440

Tommy Fleetwood +1600

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Xander Schauffele +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Justin Thomas +2500

Sam Burns +2500

Si Woo Kim +2500

Russell Henley +2700

Collin Morikawa +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3300

Wyndham Clark +3500

Viktor Hovland +4000

J.J. Spaun +4000

Aaron Rai +4000

Justin Rose +4500

Kurt Kitayama +4500

Alex Fitzpatrick +4500

Ben Griffin +4500

Chris Gotterup +4500

Robert MacIntyre +5500

Brian Harman +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Maverick McNealy +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Ryan Gerard +6000

Harris English +6000

Keith Mitchell +6000

J.T. Poston +6500

Gary Woodland +6500

Bud Cauley +6500

Shane Lowry +6500

Adam Scott +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Kristoffer Reitan +7000

Hideki Matsuyama +7000

Sahith Theegala +7000

Jake Knapp +7000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Nicolai Højgaard +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Ryo Hisatsune +10000

Ryan Fox +10000

Alex Smalley +10000

Harry Hall +12500

Ben James +12500

Sungjae Im +15000

Daniel Berger +15000

Andrew Novak +15000

Jason Day +15000

Nick Taylor +15000

Michael Kim +15000

Tony Finau +17500

Mac Meissner +17500

Taylor Pendrith +17500

Matt McCarty +17500

Denny McCarthy +22500

Jackson Suber +22500

Nico Echavarria +25000

Brandt Snedeker +25000

Lucas Glover +35000

Tom Hoge +50000

Jhonattan Vegas +75000

Mark Hubbard +75000

Brian Campbell +100000